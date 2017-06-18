Eden, Selman Lead Offense in Extra Innings Loss

News Release

St. Cloud, MN -- The Rox (13-7) started strong in the bottom of the 1st with a new lead-off hitter. Cameron Eden (Cal) belted his first home run of the season and put the Rox on top 1-0 early. He then came up with two singles for his first 3-hit game this season. Shane Selman (McNeese State) also added his first 3-hit game with a pair of doubles and a single. He also scored two runs.

It was not enough as the Rox dropped a tough one on Father's Day in a 7-5 loss in 10 innings to the Loggers (7-13). St. Cloud had ample opportunities to bring in runs, but unfortunately could not today.

Even in the loss, Jack Cushing (Georgetown) looked good again in his 4th start. He ended his scoreless streak at 20 innings, after he gave up 3 in the 3rd. He then settled in and finished pitching through the 7th inning without allowing another run.

Spencer Holcomb (Western Carolina) added two RBIs, and drove in one of those runs after he launched a double to Centerfield off of the same pitcher he hit his walk-off home run last week. Angelo Altavilla (Nebraska) had another RBI tonight and brought in the 3rd and final run in the 8th inning for the Rox.

The Rox hit the road now for two games in Bismarck on Monday and Tuesday. Then they come back home Wednesday to face the Stingers at Joe Faber Field. June 21st is Bark at the Park Night presented by Granite City Hospital. The first 200 dogs in attendance will receive a Rox dog bandana. All fans bringing their dogs must enter through the General Admission gate on the 1st base side.

