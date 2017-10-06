News Release

Complete season package available for $199 through Oct. 22 October 6, 2017 ECHL.TV ALL-ACCESS EARLY BIRD SPECIAL NOW AVAILABLE INCLUDING NEW DEVICES Complete season package available for $199 through Oct. 22 PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL and NeuLion team up to bring fans all the action of the 30th ECHL season on ECHL.TV. The ECHL and NeuLion announced on Friday that early bird pricing on ECHL.TV packages for the 2017-18 season is now available, and that all ECHL games will once again be broadcast in High Definition for the upcoming season through this platform. CLICK HERE to order ECHL.TV The online streaming platform gives ECHL fans more access and options than ever before including the ability to watch live games on PC, iPhone, iPad and Android devices all through a single user account. New for the 2017-18 Season, fans will be able to also watch games on Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV, for no additional cost. As part of the early bird pricing, All-Access passes, allowing fans the opportunity to watch all regular season games during the 2017-18 season, are now available for the lowest price ever - $199 - giving fans the opportunity to watch even more hockey throughout the ECHL's 30th Anniversary Season. Fans who take advantage of early-bird pricing through Oct. 22 will see a savings off the regular season pricing, which goes into effect on Oct. 23 through the remainder of the 2017-18 regular season. Separate packages for the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs will be announced in April. Six packages are available for fans to purchase on ECHL.TV. In addition to single live and archived games, fans will have the ability to purchase an auto renewing Monthly All-Access package for the first-time ever, giving them unlimited games over a 30-day period. Also available are packages allowing fans to purchase every away game played by their favorite team during the 2017-18 season, or a Team - Home & Away pass which allows them to watch all of one team's 72 games. Fans who subscribe to the "All Access" pass can watch all 972 games on the ECHL schedule during the 2017-18 season, as well as the library of current season archived games. 2017-18 ECHL.TV Pricing Early Bird (through Oct. 22) Single Live Game - $8.99 Team - Away * - $99.99 Team - Home & Away * - $149.99 All-Access * - $199.99 Monthly All-Access - $44.99 Regular Season (Oct. 23-Apr. 8) Single Live Game - $8.99 Team - Away * - $109.99 Team - Home & Away * - $179.99 All-Access * - $249.99 Monthly All-Access - $44.99 * Team packages and the All-Access pass include viewing of current season archived games within each respective package. About the ECHL Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 27 teams in 21 states and one Canadian province for its 30th season in 2017-18. There have been 623 players who have played in the NHL after playing in the ECHL, including 24 who made their debut in the 2016-17 season. The ECHL has affiliations with 27 of the 30 NHL teams in 2017-18, marking the 21st consecutive season that the league had affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com as well as on Twitter and Facebook. About NeuLion NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN) offers solutions that power the highest quality digital experiences for live and on-demand content in up to 4K on any device. Through its end-to-end technology platform, NeuLion enables digital video management, distribution and monetization for content owners worldwide including the NFL, NBA, EFL, World Surf League, Univision, Eleven Sports Network and others. NeuLion powers the entire video ecosystem for content owners and rights holders, consumer electronic companies, and third party video integrators through its MainConcept business. NeuLion's robust consumer electronics licensing business enables its customers like Sony, LG, Samsung and others to stream secure, high-quality video seamlessly across their consumer devices. NeuLion is headquartered in Plainview, N.Y. For more information about NeuLion, visit www.NeuLion.com. The Orlando Solar Bears drop the puck on their 2017-18 home schedule on Saturday, Oct. 28 against the Atlanta Gladiators at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com. 