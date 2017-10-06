News Release

The online streaming platform gives ECHL fans more access and options than ever before including the ability to watch live games on PC, iPhone, iPad and Android devices all through a single user account. New for the 2017-18 Season, fans will be able to also watch games on Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV, for no additional cost.

As part of the early bird pricing, All-Access passes, allowing fans the opportunity to watch all regular season games during the 2017-18 season, are now available for the lowest price ever - $199 - giving fans the opportunity to watch even more hockey throughout the ECHL's 30th Anniversary Season.

Fans who take advantage of early-bird pricing through Oct. 22 will see a savings off the regular season pricing, which goes into effect on Oct. 23 through the remainder of the 2017-18 regular season. Separate packages for the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs will be announced in April.

Six packages are available for fans to purchase on ECHL.TV (http://www.echl.tv) . In addition to single live and archived games, fans will have the ability to purchase an auto renewing Monthly All-Access package for the first-time ever, giving them unlimited games over a 30-day period.

Also available are packages allowing fans to purchase every away game played by their favorite team during the 2017-18 season, or a Team - Home & Away pass which allows them to watch all of one team's 72 games. Fans who subscribe to the "All Access" pass can watch all 972 games on the ECHL schedule during the 2017-18 season, as well as the library of current season archived games.

2017-18 ECHL.TV Pricing Early Bird (through Oct. 22) Regular Season (Oct. 23-Apr. 8) Single Live Game $8.99 $8.99 Team - Away * $99.99 $109.99 Team - Home & Away * $149.99 $179.99 All Access * $199.99 $249.99 Monthly All Access $44.99 $44.99

* Team packages and the All Access pass include viewing of current season archived games within each respective package.

