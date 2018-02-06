ECHL Transactions
February 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 6, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Brad Barone (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/5916) , G
Jack Ceglarski (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6938) , F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Marcus Basara (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7132) , F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Reilly (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7056) , F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Delete Matt Petgrave (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7011) , D loaned to Laval
Florida:
Add Tyler Parks (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6452) , G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nolan Laport (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6643) e, F traded to Kansas City
Fort Wayne:
Add Michael Houser (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/4585) , G assigned by Tucson
Greenville:
Delete Bretton Cameron (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/3369) , F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)
Idaho:
Delete Doug Melvin (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/962) , G released as EBUG [2/5]
Jacksonville:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7049) , G activated from reserve
Delete Travis Jeke (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6551) , D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Garrett Klotz (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/3449) , F signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Jean Dupuy (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7259) , F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Reading:
Add John Muse (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/3854) , G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Tulsa:
Add Alex Ranger (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6066) , F activated from reserve
Delete Vladimir Nikiforo (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/2655) v, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Riley Bourbonnais (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6972) , F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Turner (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6521) , F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Nick Riopel (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/3336) , G assigned by Bakersfield
Delete Joel Rumpel (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/5884) , G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Mitch Gillam (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7018) , G returned from loan to Utica
Delete Joe Spagnoli (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/4446) , G released as EBUG
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 6, 2018
- ECHL Transactions - ECHL
- G John Muse, F Alex Krushelnyski and F Steven Swavely Loaned to Reading from Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Admirals Weekly - Norfolk Admirals
- Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman Named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week - Manchester Monarchs
- Manchester's Lavallee-Smotherman Named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Nailers vs. Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, February 6 - Wheeling Nailers
- Solar Bears Weekly Report: Week of February 5 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Marlies Reassign Dupuy to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Dekanich Awarded CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Reading Royals
- Reading's Dekanich Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.