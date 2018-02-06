ECHL Transactions

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 6, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Brad Barone (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/5916) , G

Jack Ceglarski (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6938) , F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Marcus Basara (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7132) , F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Reilly (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7056) , F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Delete Matt Petgrave (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7011) , D loaned to Laval

Florida:

Add Tyler Parks (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6452) , G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nolan Laport (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6643) e, F traded to Kansas City

Fort Wayne:

Add Michael Houser (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/4585) , G assigned by Tucson

Greenville:

Delete Bretton Cameron (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/3369) , F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)

Idaho:

Delete Doug Melvin (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/962) , G released as EBUG [2/5]

Jacksonville:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7049) , G activated from reserve

Delete Travis Jeke (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6551) , D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Garrett Klotz (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/3449) , F signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Jean Dupuy (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7259) , F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Reading:

Add John Muse (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/3854) , G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Tulsa:

Add Alex Ranger (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6066) , F activated from reserve

Delete Vladimir Nikiforo (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/2655) v, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Riley Bourbonnais (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6972) , F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Turner (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6521) , F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Nick Riopel (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/3336) , G assigned by Bakersfield

Delete Joel Rumpel (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/5884) , G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Mitch Gillam (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7018) , G returned from loan to Utica

Delete Joe Spagnoli (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/4446) , G released as EBUG

