News Release

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017:

Atlanta: Delete Jake Bolton, D traded to Quad City.

Fort Wayne: Add Artur Tyanulin, F assigned by Tucson. Add Jamie Schaafsma, F activated from reserve. Add Gabriel Desjardins, F activated from reserve. Delete Phil Bushbacher, F placed on reserve. Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve. Delete Dennis Kravchenko, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)

Greenville: Add Derek Sutliffe, F signed contract, added to active roster. Add Brock Beukeboom, D activated from reserve. Delete Caleb Herbert, F placed on reserve.

Jacksonville: .Add Austin Lotz, G signed contract, added to active roster. Add Cristiano DiGiacinto, F activated from Injured Reserve. Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve.

Rapid City: Add Adam Vay, G assigned from Iowa by Minnesota. Delete Marcus Ortiz, F placed on reserve.

Wheeling: Add Frederik Tiffels, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh. Add Ethan Prow, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh. Add Troy Josephs, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Add Colin Stevens, G returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Delete Ross McMullan, D placed on reserve. Delete Will King, G placed on reserve. Delete Kenny Ryan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11). Delete Kevin Schulze, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/15).