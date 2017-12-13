ECHL Transactions

News Release

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack: Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F.

OTHER TRANSACTIONS: Adirondack: Add Mike Bergin, D activated from reserve. Add Brian Ward, F returned from loan to Utica. Delete Dylan Olsen, D loaned to Binghamton. Delete Kevin Lough, D loaned to Chicago (AHL).

Allen: Delete Jonathan Lessard, F suspended by team, removed from active roster.

Brampton: Delete Zachary Fucale, G recalled to Laval by Montreal. Delete Vincent Dunn , F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Cincinnati: Delete Brandon Billie , G released as EBUG.

Idaho: Add Daniel Tedesco , F signed contract, added to active roster. Add Alexander Dahl , F activated from reserve [12/3]. Add Corey Durocher , F activated from reserve [12/3]. Delete Aaron Harstad , D activated from reserve [12/3]. Delete Brady Brassart , F loaned to Utica [12/3]

Jacksonville: Delete Tyler Coulter , F suspended by team, removed from active roster.

Manchester: Delete Kevin Morris , F loaned to Binghamton.

Quad City: Delete Jacob Graves , D recalled to Cleveland by Columbus.

Reading: Add Nick Luukko , D returned from loan to Lehigh Valley. Delete Matt Salhany , F traded to South Carolina

South Carolina: Add Nick Roberto , F activated from reserve. Delete Trevor Gillies , F placed on reserve. Delete Nick Neville , D traded to Reading

Tulsa: Add Garrett Ladd , F signed contract, added to active roster. Delete Christophe Lalancette , F placed on reserve

Utah: Add Rob Mann , D activated from Injured Reserve. Add Zach Saar , F activated from reserve. Delete Brendan Harms , F placed on reserve. Delete Cliff Watson , D loaned to Utica.

Wheeling: Delete Derek Army , F recalled by Milwaukee. Delete Frederik Tiffels , F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh.

