ECHL Transactions

December 13, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack: Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F.
OTHER TRANSACTIONS: Adirondack: Add Mike Bergin, D activated from reserve. Add Brian Ward, F returned from loan to Utica. Delete Dylan Olsen, D loaned to Binghamton. Delete Kevin Lough, D loaned to Chicago (AHL).
Allen: Delete Jonathan Lessard, F suspended by team, removed from active roster.
Brampton: Delete Zachary Fucale, G recalled to Laval by Montreal. Delete Vincent Dunn , F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Cincinnati: Delete Brandon Billie , G released as EBUG.
Idaho: Add Daniel Tedesco , F signed contract, added to active roster. Add Alexander Dahl , F activated from reserve [12/3]. Add Corey Durocher , F activated from reserve [12/3]. Delete Aaron Harstad , D activated from reserve [12/3]. Delete Brady Brassart , F loaned to Utica [12/3]
Jacksonville: Delete Tyler Coulter , F suspended by team, removed from active roster.
Manchester: Delete Kevin Morris , F loaned to Binghamton.
Quad City: Delete Jacob Graves , D recalled to Cleveland by Columbus.
Reading: Add Nick Luukko , D returned from loan to Lehigh Valley. Delete Matt Salhany , F traded to South Carolina
South Carolina: Add Nick Roberto , F activated from reserve. Delete Trevor Gillies , F placed on reserve. Delete Nick Neville , D traded to Reading
Tulsa: Add Garrett Ladd , F signed contract, added to active roster. Delete Christophe Lalancette , F placed on reserve
Utah: Add Rob Mann , D activated from Injured Reserve. Add Zach Saar , F activated from reserve. Delete Brendan Harms , F placed on reserve. Delete Cliff Watson , D loaned to Utica.
Wheeling:
Delete Derek Army , F recalled by Milwaukee. Delete Frederik Tiffels , F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2017
- Reading Royal Receive points against Wheeling Nailers - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Skate Past Grizzlies in Shootout - Idaho Steelheads
- Milwaukee Recalls Derek Army - Wheeling Nailers
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report - Wheeling Nailers
- Graves Reassigned to Cleveland - Quad City Mallards
- Thunder Weekly Update - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Weekly, December 4th - Wichita Thunder
- Mallards Weekly Update - Quad City Mallards
- ECHL Transactions - ECHL
- Garrett Ladd Returns to Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Nagle Named Goaltender of the Month - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Nagle Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL