December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
Adirondack: Add Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/2]. Delete Matt Spencer, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay [12/2]. Delete Shane Conacher, F recalled by Syracuse [12/2]. Delete Ty Loney, F recalled by Syracuse [12/2].
Brampton: Add Vincent Dunn, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa. Delete Marcus Hogberg, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa.
Cincinnati: Add Eric Knodel, D assigned by Rochester.
Greenville: Add Sean Flanagan, D activated from reserve. Delete Brock Beukeboom, D placed on reserve.
Idaho: Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from reserve [12/2]. Delete Corey Durocher, F placed on reserve [12/2].
Kalamazoo: Delete Mike Ozowski, G released as EBUG.
Kansas City: Add Eric Freschi, F activated from reserve [12/2].
Orlando: Add Tayler Thompson, F activated from reserve [12/2]. Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve [12/2]. Add Alexander Mikulovich, D activated from reserve. Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve.
Rapid City: Add Alex Guptill, F activated from reserve [12/2]
Toledo:
Add Beau Schmitz, D activated from reserve [12/2]. Delete Austen Brassard, F placed on reserve [12/2].
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2017
- Solar Bears See Win Streak Snapped by Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Take Close One, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- MacLean Powers Beast to Comeback Win over Cyclones - Brampton Beast
- GAME RECAP: Vladar Leads Way with 50 Saves in Atlanta's 4-1 Win over Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Steelheads Top Oilers in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot. - Wheeling Nailers
- Cuddemi Tricks Wings in 7-3 Win on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap --- Colorado Takes Goaltenders' Duel in 2-1 Win over Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Allen Sweeps Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Top Oilers in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Dzierkals Launches Solar Bears Past Stingrays in 4-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Recap: Wings Fall Victim to Opportunistic Thunder Offense - Kalamazoo Wings
- Pohlkamp Scores Late Game Winner as Mallards Outlast Mavs - Quad City Mallards
- Five Unanswered Propels Admirals Past IceMen in OT - Norfolk Admirals
- The Nailers Strike Back, Winning 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Florida Spoils Nesbitt's 800th Pro Game with 4-2 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Fuel Rally Falls Short in Loss to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Outlast Beast 4-3 in Nine-Round Shootout - Brampton Beast
- Royals Tie in Third But Fall in OT, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Railers HC Outshoot Monarchs But Fall 3-2 on Home Ice - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Topple Railers, 3-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Adds Veteran Netminder Owen - Wichita Thunder
- Hildebrand Stops 46 in Oilers Win over Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers vs. Royals Game Day Snap Shot, December 2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Osipov Returns to Chicago - Quad City Mallards
- Goaltender Jake Hildebrand turned away 46 shots on Friday night to lead the Tulsa Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Rally for 2-1 Win over Greenville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fists Fly in Heated Affair Between Wings and Mavericks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Power Play Erupts in Colorado's 7-3 Win over Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Hildebrand Stops 46 in Win over Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Special Teams Not Enough - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Rebound with Three Unanswered Goals to Defeat Quad City - Indy Fuel
- Beast Drop Close Game to Cyclones - Brampton Beast
- Florida Uses Strong Third to Knock off Gladiators 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers End Four Game Road Trip with 2-1 Overtime Loss in Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- MacAulay's Four Points Guide'Blades to 5-3 Win at Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Fuel Overcomes Mallards 3-1 - Quad City Mallards
- Reading Rallies in Third Period for 4-3 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Third-Period Goals Power Comeback Victory - Reading Royals