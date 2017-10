ECHL Transactions - October 6

News Release

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, Oct. 6, 2017:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Spencer Bacon, G

Orlando:

Donny Flynn, F

Michael Chen, D

Toledo:

Kent Nusbaum, G

Wichita:

Tyler Vankleef, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Ryan Marcuz, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Bo Driscoll, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Allen:

Add Bryan Moore, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Brampton:

Add Jordan Boucher-Gould, F assigned by Laval

Add Thomas Ebbing, F assigned by Laval

Cincinnati:

Add Austin Block, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Vaive, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Colorado:

Add Jesse Mychan, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Michael Joly, F assigned by San Antonio

Add Brady Shaw, F assigned by San Antonio

Idaho:

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned from Texas by Dallas .

Kalamazoo:

Add Michael Garteig, G assigned by Utica

Kansas City:

Add Mike McMurtry, F assigned by Stockton

Add Tyler Parsons, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary

Norfolk:

Add Jamie Murray, G added to training camp roster

Add Marc Hetnik, D added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Abt, D added to training camp roster

Add Alex Pompeo, D added to training camp roster

Add T.J. Melancon, D added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Panzarella, D added to training camp roster

Add Steven Delisle, D added to training camp roster

Add Ben Murphy, F added to training camp roster

Add Brady Vail, F added to training camp roster

Add Domenic Alberga, F added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Schutt, F added to training camp roster

Add Erik Bradford, F added to training camp roster

Add Brodie Dupont, F added to training camp roster

Add Grant Besse, F added to training camp roster

Add Colin Murray, F added to training camp roster

Add Mike Driscoll, F added to training camp roster

Add Ty Reichenbach, G added to training camp roster

Add Jarrett Meyer, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Rosenthal, F added to training camp roster

Add Stephen Hickey, F added to training camp roster

Add Dean Niezgoda, F added to training camp roster

Add Mitchell Mueller, D added to training camp roster

Add Dmytro Babenko, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Paterson, G assigned by Milwaukee

Add Rick Pinkston, D assigned by Milwaukee

Add Angelo Miceli, F assigned by Milwaukee

Add Trevor Mingoia, F assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Kyle Pereira, D suspended by team

Delete Brandon Denham, F suspended by team

Wheeling:

Add Derek Army, F assigned by Milwaukee

Wichita:

Add Mark MacMillan, F added to training camp roster Copyright © 2017 ECHL, All rights reserved.

