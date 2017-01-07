ECHL Transactions - January 7
January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017:
Allen:
Delete Travis Brown, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Brampton:
Add Bryan Pitton, G activated from reserve
Delete Chris Auger, F placed on reserve
Colorado:
Add Kent Simpson, G assigned by San Antonio (AHL) [1/6]
Delete Nathan Lieuwen, G recalled by San Antonio (AHL) [1/6]
Delete Matt Skoff, G placed on reserve [1/6]
Idaho:
Add Brandon Anselmini, D assigned by Texas (AHL) [1/6 a.m.]
Delete Miro Karjalainen, D placed on reserve
Delete Eric Springer, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29) [1/6]
Manchester:
Add Zachary Andrews, G added as EBUG
Delete Sam Brittain, G recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Quad City:
Add Ned Lukacevic, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Baker, D recalled by Manitoba (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add Cody Lindhorst, G added as EBUG [1/6]
Reading:
Add Matt Wilkins, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyrell Goulbourne, F placed on reserve
