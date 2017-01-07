ECHL Transactions - January 7

January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017:

Allen:

Delete Travis Brown, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Brampton:

Add Bryan Pitton, G activated from reserve

Delete Chris Auger, F placed on reserve

Colorado:

Add Kent Simpson, G assigned by San Antonio (AHL) [1/6]

Delete Nathan Lieuwen, G recalled by San Antonio (AHL) [1/6]

Delete Matt Skoff, G placed on reserve [1/6]

Idaho:

Add Brandon Anselmini, D assigned by Texas (AHL) [1/6 a.m.]

Delete Miro Karjalainen, D placed on reserve

Delete Eric Springer, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29) [1/6]

Manchester:

Add Zachary Andrews, G added as EBUG

Delete Sam Brittain, G recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Quad City:

Add Ned Lukacevic, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Baker, D recalled by Manitoba (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Cody Lindhorst, G added as EBUG [1/6]

Reading:

Add Matt Wilkins, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyrell Goulbourne, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.