ECHL Transactions - January 5
January 5, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Taylor Carnevale, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Brampton:
Stephon Thorne, F from Fort Wayne
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Dan Vladar, G assigned from Providence by Boston (NHL)
Add Matt Ginn, G activated from reserve
Add Daniel Bahntge, F activated from reserve
Delete Jay Williams, G placed on reserve
Delete Kent Patterson, G traded to Wheeling
Brampton:
Add Zachary Fucale, G assigned from St. John's by Montreal (NHL)
Add Bryan Pitton, G returned from loan to St. John's
Add Daultan Leveille, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Delete Reggie Traccitto, D loaned to St. John's
Delete Bryan Pitton, G placed on reserve
Delete Tim Billingsley, D placed on reserve
Delete Luke Pither, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)
Delete Coltyn Sanderson, F suspended by team
Colorado:
Add Mason Geertsen, D assigned from San Antonio by Colorado (NHL)
Add Darryl Bootland, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Hamonic, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Clay Witt, G added as EBUG [1/4]
Delete John McCarron, F loaned to St. John's
Fort Wayne:
Delete David Friedmann, F traded to Wichita
Greenville:
Delete Collin Valcourt, F suspended by team
Indy:
Add Jonathan Carlsson, D assigned by Rockford (AHL)
Add Nick Grasso, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brady Ramsay, F placed on reserve
Delete Brock Montgomery, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Rapid City:
Add Marek Langhamer, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona (NHL)
South Carolina:
Add Domenic Monardo, F assigned by Hershey (AHL)
Delete Nick Bligh, F traded to Adirondack
Toledo:
Delete Jacob MacDonald, D loaned to Albany
Tulsa:
Delete Alexandre Ranger, F loaned to St. John's
Utah:
Delete Justin Masterman, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Delete Gabriel Gagne, F recalled to Binghamton by Ottawa (NHL)
Delete Brett Perlini, F traded to Fort Wayne
