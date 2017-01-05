ECHL Transactions - January 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Taylor Carnevale, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Brampton:

Stephon Thorne, F from Fort Wayne

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Dan Vladar, G assigned from Providence by Boston (NHL)

Add Matt Ginn, G activated from reserve

Add Daniel Bahntge, F activated from reserve

Delete Jay Williams, G placed on reserve

Delete Kent Patterson, G traded to Wheeling

Brampton:

Add Zachary Fucale, G assigned from St. John's by Montreal (NHL)

Add Bryan Pitton, G returned from loan to St. John's

Add Daultan Leveille, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Delete Reggie Traccitto, D loaned to St. John's

Delete Bryan Pitton, G placed on reserve

Delete Tim Billingsley, D placed on reserve

Delete Luke Pither, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Delete Coltyn Sanderson, F suspended by team

Colorado:

Add Mason Geertsen, D assigned from San Antonio by Colorado (NHL)

Add Darryl Bootland, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Hamonic, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Clay Witt, G added as EBUG [1/4]

Delete John McCarron, F loaned to St. John's

Fort Wayne:

Delete David Friedmann, F traded to Wichita

Greenville:

Delete Collin Valcourt, F suspended by team

Indy:

Add Jonathan Carlsson, D assigned by Rockford (AHL)

Add Nick Grasso, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brady Ramsay, F placed on reserve

Delete Brock Montgomery, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Rapid City:

Add Marek Langhamer, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona (NHL)

South Carolina:

Add Domenic Monardo, F assigned by Hershey (AHL)

Delete Nick Bligh, F traded to Adirondack

Toledo:

Delete Jacob MacDonald, D loaned to Albany

Tulsa:

Delete Alexandre Ranger, F loaned to St. John's

Utah:

Delete Justin Masterman, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Delete Gabriel Gagne, F recalled to Binghamton by Ottawa (NHL)

Delete Brett Perlini, F traded to Fort Wayne

