ECHL Transactions - January 4

January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Stephon Thorne, F

Missouri:

Tyler Parks, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Alaska:

Add Michael Garteig, G assigned from Utica by Vancouver (NHL) [1/3]

Add Marco Roy, F assigned by Utica (AHL) [1/3]

Add Tyler Ruegsegger, F activated from reserve

Add Collin Valcourt, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Vladimir Nikiforov, F placed on reserve

Delete Marc-Andre Levesque, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)

Delete Collin Valcourt, F traded to Greenville

Cincinnati:

Add Dylan Nowakowski, F signed contract, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Taylor Crunk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Manchester:

Delete Daniel Ciampini, F recalled by Ontario (AHL) [1/3]

Missouri:

Add Eamon McAdam, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders (NHL)

Delete Lukas Lofquist, F recalled by Bridgeport (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Aaron Harstad, D activated from Injured Reserve

Quad City:

Add Tanner Milliron, G signed contract, added to active roster

Reading:

Add Martin Ouellette, G assigned by Lehigh Valley (AHL)

Delete Robbie Czarnik, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Kenton Helgesen, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim (NHL)

Delete Alexandre Carrier, F traded to Orlando

ECHL Stories from January 4, 2017

