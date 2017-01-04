ECHL Transactions - January 4
January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Stephon Thorne, F
Missouri:
Tyler Parks, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Alaska:
Add Michael Garteig, G assigned from Utica by Vancouver (NHL) [1/3]
Add Marco Roy, F assigned by Utica (AHL) [1/3]
Add Tyler Ruegsegger, F activated from reserve
Add Collin Valcourt, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Vladimir Nikiforov, F placed on reserve
Delete Marc-Andre Levesque, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)
Delete Collin Valcourt, F traded to Greenville
Cincinnati:
Add Dylan Nowakowski, F signed contract, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Taylor Crunk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Manchester:
Delete Daniel Ciampini, F recalled by Ontario (AHL) [1/3]
Missouri:
Add Eamon McAdam, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders (NHL)
Delete Lukas Lofquist, F recalled by Bridgeport (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Aaron Harstad, D activated from Injured Reserve
Quad City:
Add Tanner Milliron, G signed contract, added to active roster
Reading:
Add Martin Ouellette, G assigned by Lehigh Valley (AHL)
Delete Robbie Czarnik, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Kenton Helgesen, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim (NHL)
Delete Alexandre Carrier, F traded to Orlando
