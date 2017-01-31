ECHL Transactions - January 31
January 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Mike Driscoll, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Brock Higgs, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Cincinnati:
Add Shawn O'Donnell, F returned from loan to Milwaukee
Add Andrew Yogan, F activated from reserve
Delete Peter LeBlanc, F placed on reserve
Delete Arvin Atwal, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Delete Rob De Fulviis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Delete Colin Mulvey, F traded to Indy
Florida:
Delete Alexander Kuqali, D traded to Quad City
Indy:
Delete Patrick D'Amico, F traded to Cincinnati
Manchester:
Delete Sam Brittain, G recalled by Florida (NHL)
Norfolk:
Add Louis Belisle, D signed contract
Delete Louis Belisle, D traded to Florida
Quad City:
Delete Jake Baker, D ECHL playing rights traded to Florida
