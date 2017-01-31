ECHL Transactions - January 31

January 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Mike Driscoll, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Brock Higgs, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Cincinnati:

Add Shawn O'Donnell, F returned from loan to Milwaukee

Add Andrew Yogan, F activated from reserve

Delete Peter LeBlanc, F placed on reserve

Delete Arvin Atwal, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Delete Rob De Fulviis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Delete Colin Mulvey, F traded to Indy

Florida:

Delete Alexander Kuqali, D traded to Quad City

Indy:

Delete Patrick D'Amico, F traded to Cincinnati

Manchester:

Delete Sam Brittain, G recalled by Florida (NHL)

Norfolk:

Add Louis Belisle, D signed contract

Delete Louis Belisle, D traded to Florida

Quad City:

Delete Jake Baker, D ECHL playing rights traded to Florida

