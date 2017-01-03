ECHL Transactions - January 3
January 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017:
Cincinnati:
Add Colin Mulvey, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn O'Donnell, F loaned to Milwaukee
Idaho:
Add Andre Bouvet-Morrissette, F signed contract, added to roster
Delete Andre Bouvet-Morrissette, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Nick Betz, F signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Chase Witala, F activated from reserve
Delete Taylor Doherty, D loaned to Providence
Quad City:
Add Jake Reed, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Jake Reed, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Delete C.J. Motte, G loaned to Charlotte [1/2]
Rapid City:
Delete Dysin Mayo, D recalled to Tucson by Arizona (NHL) [1/2]
Reading:
Add Maxim Lamarche, D assigned by Lehigh Valley (AHL)
Add Steven Swavely, F assigned by Lehigh Valley (AHL)
Tulsa:
Add Danick Paquette, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ryan Olsen, F recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg (NHL)
Utah:
Add Martin Nemcik, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Add Justin Masterman, G added as EBUG
