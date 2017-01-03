ECHL Transactions - January 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017:

Cincinnati:

Add Colin Mulvey, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn O'Donnell, F loaned to Milwaukee

Idaho:

Add Andre Bouvet-Morrissette, F signed contract, added to roster

Delete Andre Bouvet-Morrissette, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Nick Betz, F signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Chase Witala, F activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Doherty, D loaned to Providence

Quad City:

Add Jake Reed, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Jake Reed, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete C.J. Motte, G loaned to Charlotte [1/2]

Rapid City:

Delete Dysin Mayo, D recalled to Tucson by Arizona (NHL) [1/2]

Reading:

Add Maxim Lamarche, D assigned by Lehigh Valley (AHL)

Add Steven Swavely, F assigned by Lehigh Valley (AHL)

Tulsa:

Add Danick Paquette, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryan Olsen, F recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg (NHL)

Utah:

Add Martin Nemcik, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Add Justin Masterman, G added as EBUG

