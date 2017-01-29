ECHL Transactions - January 29
January 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Manchester:
Travis Armstrong, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brandon Baddock, F assigned from Albany by New Jersey (NHL)
Delete Dennis Kravchenko, F placed on reserve
Elmira:
Add Tyler Parks, G activated from reserve
Add Benjamin Dieude-Fauvel, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Kea, F placed on reserve
Delete Andy Iles, G placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Mike Embach, F activated from reserve [1/28]
Delete Brett Perlini, F placed on reserve [1/28]
Kalamazoo:
Add Michael Trebish, D activated from reserve
Delete Eric Kattelus, D placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Justin Agosta, D returned from loan to Albany
Add Ed Wittchow, D assigned by Springfield (AHL)
Delete Ashton Rome, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Chase Witala, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Watling, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Olivier Labelle, F returned from loan to Syracuse
South Carolina:
Add Parker Milner, G assigned by Hershey (AHL)
Delete Dylan Margonari, F placed on Injured Reserve
Delete John Havrilack, G released as EBUG
