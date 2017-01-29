ECHL Transactions - January 29

January 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Manchester:

Travis Armstrong, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brandon Baddock, F assigned from Albany by New Jersey (NHL)

Delete Dennis Kravchenko, F placed on reserve

Elmira:

Add Tyler Parks, G activated from reserve

Add Benjamin Dieude-Fauvel, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Kea, F placed on reserve

Delete Andy Iles, G placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Mike Embach, F activated from reserve [1/28]

Delete Brett Perlini, F placed on reserve [1/28]

Kalamazoo:

Add Michael Trebish, D activated from reserve

Delete Eric Kattelus, D placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Justin Agosta, D returned from loan to Albany

Add Ed Wittchow, D assigned by Springfield (AHL)

Delete Ashton Rome, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Chase Witala, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Watling, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Olivier Labelle, F returned from loan to Syracuse

South Carolina:

Add Parker Milner, G assigned by Hershey (AHL)

Delete Dylan Margonari, F placed on Injured Reserve

Delete John Havrilack, G released as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.