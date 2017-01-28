ECHL Transactions - January 28
January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Alex Micallef, D
Toledo:
Steve Racine, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Add Christian Weidauer, D activated from reserve
Delete Daultan Leveille, F placed on reserve
Colorado:
Delete Jesse Mychan, F suspended by team, removed from active roster [1/27]
Florida:
Add Stephen MacAuley, F assigned by Springfield (AHL) [1/27]
Add Mitch Melling, G added as EBUG [1/27]
Delete Tyler Toyota, G released as EBUG [1/27]
Greenville:
Delete Spiro Goulakos, D recalled by Hartford (AHL)
Indy:
Add Alex Micallef, D team suspension lifted
Add Cason Hohmann, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Add Jacob Poe, D added to active roster (traded from Elmira)
Delete Jacob Poe, D placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Alexx Privitera, D returned from loan to Ontario
Quad City:
Add Alex Petan, F returned from loan to
Rapid City:
Delete Mark Cooper, F recalled by Tucson (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Patrick Gaul, F activated from reserve
Add Scott Tanski, F activated from reserve
Delete John Parker, F placed on reserve
Delete Kelly Zajac, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Jeff Lerg, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Travis Jeke, D signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Carlos Amestoy, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Banwell, D placed on reserve
