ECHL Transactions - January 28

January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Alex Micallef, D

Toledo:

Steve Racine, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Add Christian Weidauer, D activated from reserve

Delete Daultan Leveille, F placed on reserve

Colorado:

Delete Jesse Mychan, F suspended by team, removed from active roster [1/27]

Florida:

Add Stephen MacAuley, F assigned by Springfield (AHL) [1/27]

Add Mitch Melling, G added as EBUG [1/27]

Delete Tyler Toyota, G released as EBUG [1/27]

Greenville:

Delete Spiro Goulakos, D recalled by Hartford (AHL)

Indy:

Add Alex Micallef, D team suspension lifted

Add Cason Hohmann, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Add Jacob Poe, D added to active roster (traded from Elmira)

Delete Jacob Poe, D placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Alexx Privitera, D returned from loan to Ontario

Quad City:

Add Alex Petan, F returned from loan to

Rapid City:

Delete Mark Cooper, F recalled by Tucson (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Patrick Gaul, F activated from reserve

Add Scott Tanski, F activated from reserve

Delete John Parker, F placed on reserve

Delete Kelly Zajac, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Jeff Lerg, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Travis Jeke, D signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Carlos Amestoy, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Banwell, D placed on reserve

