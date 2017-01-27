ECHL Transactions - January 27

News Release

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Brian Billett, G

Manchester:

Ed Zdolshek, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Alaska:

Add Yan-Pavel Laplante, F assigned from Utica by Vancouver (NHL)

Add Tommy Olczyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Ruegsegger, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Randy Cure, D activated from reserve [1/26]

Add Bryan Moore, F returned from loan to San Jose [1/26]

Add Jake Marchment, F assigned by San Jose (AHL) [1/26]

Delete Kale Kerbashian, D placed on reserve [1/26]

Elmira:

Add Matt Stanisz, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Add Brad Townsend, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brycen Martin, D assigned from Rochester by Buffalo (NHL)

Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve

Delete Benjamin Dieude-Fauvel, D placed on reserve

Delete Akim Aliu, D suspended by team

Fort Wayne:

Add Cody Sol, D activated from Injured Reserve

Greenville:

Add Mackenzie Skapski, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers (NHL)

Indy:

Add Paul Zanette, F activated from reserve

Manchester:

Add Sam Brittain, G assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Reading:

Delete Kevin Sundher, F recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add John Havrilack, G added as EBUG

Add Trevor Gillies, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Gaul, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Ryan Faragher, G assigned by Anaheim (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Darryl Lloyd, F activated from Injured Reserve

