ECHL Transactions - January 27

January 27, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Brian Billett, G
Manchester:
Ed Zdolshek, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Alaska:
Add Yan-Pavel Laplante, F assigned from Utica by Vancouver (NHL)
Add Tommy Olczyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Ruegsegger, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Randy Cure, D activated from reserve [1/26]
Add Bryan Moore, F returned from loan to San Jose [1/26]
Add Jake Marchment, F assigned by San Jose (AHL) [1/26]
Delete Kale Kerbashian, D placed on reserve [1/26]
Elmira:
Add Matt Stanisz, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Add Brad Townsend, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brycen Martin, D assigned from Rochester by Buffalo (NHL)
Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve
Delete Benjamin Dieude-Fauvel, D placed on reserve
Delete Akim Aliu, D suspended by team
Fort Wayne:
Add Cody Sol, D activated from Injured Reserve
Greenville:
Add Mackenzie Skapski, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers (NHL)
Indy:
Add Paul Zanette, F activated from reserve
Manchester:
Add Sam Brittain, G assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Reading:
Delete Kevin Sundher, F recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add John Havrilack, G added as EBUG
Add Trevor Gillies, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Gaul, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Ryan Faragher, G assigned by Anaheim (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Darryl Lloyd, F activated from Injured Reserve
