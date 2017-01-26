ECHL Transactions - January 27
January 26, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Patrick Megannety (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6388), F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ty Loney (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6037), F returned from loan to Albany
Add Dennis Kravchenko (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6785), F activated from reserve
Delete Phil Lane (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6766), F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Baddock (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6789), F recalled to Albany by New Jersey (NHL)
Atlanta:
Add A.J. White (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6721), F assigned by Providence (AHL)
Add Tyler Shiplo (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5859), D activated from reserve
Add Shane Bakker (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5011), F activated from reserve
Delete Dalton Reum (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4972), D placed on reserve
Delete Patrick McCadden (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6072), F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Colorado:
Add Kent Simpson (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4453), G assigned by San Antonio (AHL)
Add Alex Belzile (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4341), F assigned by San Antonio (AHL)
Idaho:
Delete Branden Troock (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5616), F recalled to Texas by Dallas (NHL)
Missouri:
Add Eric Scheid (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6679), F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Jesse Graham (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5773), D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Nikolas Brouillard (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6786), D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Chase Witala (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6738), F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Ryan Faragher (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5654), G loaned to Anaheim (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Michael Webster (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6764), D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)
Delete Brent Troyan (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId2953), G released as EBUG
