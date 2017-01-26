ECHL Transactions - January 27

January 26, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Patrick Megannety (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6388), F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ty Loney (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6037), F returned from loan to Albany

Add Dennis Kravchenko (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6785), F activated from reserve

Delete Phil Lane (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6766), F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Baddock (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6789), F recalled to Albany by New Jersey (NHL)

Atlanta:

Add A.J. White (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6721), F assigned by Providence (AHL)

Add Tyler Shiplo (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5859), D activated from reserve

Add Shane Bakker (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5011), F activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Reum (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4972), D placed on reserve

Delete Patrick McCadden (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6072), F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Colorado:

Add Kent Simpson (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4453), G assigned by San Antonio (AHL)

Add Alex Belzile (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4341), F assigned by San Antonio (AHL)

Idaho:

Delete Branden Troock (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5616), F recalled to Texas by Dallas (NHL)

Missouri:

Add Eric Scheid (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6679), F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Jesse Graham (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5773), D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Nikolas Brouillard (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6786), D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Chase Witala (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6738), F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Ryan Faragher (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5654), G loaned to Anaheim (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Michael Webster (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6764), D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)

Delete Brent Troyan (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId2953), G released as EBUG

