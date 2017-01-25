ECHL Transactions - January 25
January 25, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017:
Alaska:
Add Michael Garteig, G activated from reserve
Add Charlie Sampair, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Olczyk, F placed on reserve
Delete Lukas Hafner, G placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Pat Megannety, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/24]
Add Greger Hanson, F returned from loan to San Diego
Add Dyson Stevenson, F activated from reserve
Delete Randy Cure, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Hall, F placed on reserve
Delete Riley Gill, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Atlanta:
Delete Cason Hohmann, F traded to Indy
Brampton:
Add David Pacan, F returned from loan to Syracuse
Delete Mitch Zion, F placed on reserve
Delete Christian Weidauer, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Tommy Mele, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brandon McNally, F activated from reserve
Delete Joel Rumpel, G placed on reserve
Colorado:
Delete Alex Belzile, F recalled by San Antonio (AHL) [1/24]
Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve
Elmira:
Delete Jacob Poe, D traded to Indy
Delete Miles Koules, F ECHL playing rights traded to Indy
Florida:
Add Danny New, D activated from reserve
Add Mike Aviani, F activated from reserve
Add Tyler Toyota, G added as EBUG
Delete Akim Aliu, D traded to Elmira [1/24]
Fort Wayne:
Add Kyle Follmer, D activated from reserve
Delete Mike Embach, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Matt Stanisz, D traded to Elmira
Manchester:
Add Travis Armstrong, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Missouri:
Add Matt Robertson, F activated from reserve
Add Reed Seckel, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Pauly, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Mike Driscoll, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Travis Armstrong, D signed contract
Delete Travis Armstrong, D traded to Manchester
Orlando:
Add Chad LaRose, F signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Chris Kovalcik, G added as EBUG [1/24]
Delete Chris Kovalcik, G released as EBUG
Toledo:
Delete Nolan Zajac, D loaned to Hershey
Tulsa:
Add Jay Williams, G added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Add Tyson Fawcett, F added to active roster (traded from Elmira)
Utah:
Add Austen Brassard, F assigned by San Diego (AHL)
Wheeling:
Delete Michael Webster, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) [1/22]
