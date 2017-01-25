ECHL Transactions - January 25

January 25, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017:

Alaska:

Add Michael Garteig, G activated from reserve

Add Charlie Sampair, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Olczyk, F placed on reserve

Delete Lukas Hafner, G placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Pat Megannety, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/24]

Add Greger Hanson, F returned from loan to San Diego

Add Dyson Stevenson, F activated from reserve

Delete Randy Cure, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Hall, F placed on reserve

Delete Riley Gill, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Atlanta:

Delete Cason Hohmann, F traded to Indy

Brampton:

Add David Pacan, F returned from loan to Syracuse

Delete Mitch Zion, F placed on reserve

Delete Christian Weidauer, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Tommy Mele, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brandon McNally, F activated from reserve

Delete Joel Rumpel, G placed on reserve

Colorado:

Delete Alex Belzile, F recalled by San Antonio (AHL) [1/24]

Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve

Elmira:

Delete Jacob Poe, D traded to Indy

Delete Miles Koules, F ECHL playing rights traded to Indy

Florida:

Add Danny New, D activated from reserve

Add Mike Aviani, F activated from reserve

Add Tyler Toyota, G added as EBUG

Delete Akim Aliu, D traded to Elmira [1/24]

Fort Wayne:

Add Kyle Follmer, D activated from reserve

Delete Mike Embach, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Matt Stanisz, D traded to Elmira

Manchester:

Add Travis Armstrong, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Missouri:

Add Matt Robertson, F activated from reserve

Add Reed Seckel, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Pauly, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Mike Driscoll, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Travis Armstrong, D signed contract

Delete Travis Armstrong, D traded to Manchester

Orlando:

Add Chad LaRose, F signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Chris Kovalcik, G added as EBUG [1/24]

Delete Chris Kovalcik, G released as EBUG

Toledo:

Delete Nolan Zajac, D loaned to Hershey

Tulsa:

Add Jay Williams, G added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Add Tyson Fawcett, F added to active roster (traded from Elmira)

Utah:

Add Austen Brassard, F assigned by San Diego (AHL)

Wheeling:

Delete Michael Webster, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) [1/22]

ECHL Stories from January 25, 2017

