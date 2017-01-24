ECHL Transactions - January 24
January 24, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Stephon Thorne (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4186), F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Delete Eric Scheid (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6679), F traded to Missouri
Greenville:
Add Matt Johnson (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6415), F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Betz (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6885), F placed on reserve
Manchester:
Delete Ed Wittchow (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6736), D recalled by Springfield (AHL)
Missouri:
Delete Bryce Aneloski (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5007), D ECHL playing rights traded to Florida
Reading:
Add Mark Dekanich (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId2942), G assigned by Lehigh Valley (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Joey Leach (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4967), D assigned by Hershey (AHL)
Delete Parker Milner (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5032), G recalled by Hershey (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Brent Troyan (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId2953), G added as EBUG
