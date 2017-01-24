ECHL Transactions - January 24

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Stephon Thorne (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4186), F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Delete Eric Scheid (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6679), F traded to Missouri

Greenville:

Add Matt Johnson (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6415), F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Betz (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6885), F placed on reserve

Manchester:

Delete Ed Wittchow (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6736), D recalled by Springfield (AHL)

Missouri:

Delete Bryce Aneloski (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5007), D ECHL playing rights traded to Florida

Reading:

Add Mark Dekanich (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId2942), G assigned by Lehigh Valley (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Joey Leach (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4967), D assigned by Hershey (AHL)

Delete Parker Milner (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5032), G recalled by Hershey (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Brent Troyan (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId2953), G added as EBUG

