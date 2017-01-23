ECHL Transactions - January 23

January 23, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, Jan. 23, 2017:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Travis Armstrong, D

Reading:

Jordan Ruby, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Phil Lane, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryan Culkin, D recalled to Stockton by Calgary (NHL)

Colorado:

Add Cody Corbett, D assigned from San Antonio by Colorado (NHL)

Add Alex Belzile, F assigned by San Antonio (AHL)

Delete Mason Geertsen, D recalled to San Antonio by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Sean Zimmerman, D placed on reserve

Elmira:

Delete Tyson Fawcett, F traded to Tulsa

Florida:

Delete Clay Witt, G released as EBUG [1/22]

Orlando:

Add Shane Conacher, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Nikolas Brouillard, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Jay Williams, G traded to Tulsa

Reading:

Delete Justin Kowalkoski, G released as EBUG [1/22]

Add Justin Kowalkoski, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Justin Kowalkoski, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Tulsa:

Delete Jacob Poe, D traded to Elmira

Delete Miles Koules, F recalled by Ontario (AHL)

Delete Miles Koules, F ECHL playing rights traded to Elmira

Wichita:

Add Louick Marcotte, F activated from reserve [1/19]

