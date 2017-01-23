ECHL Transactions - January 23
January 23, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, Jan. 23, 2017:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Travis Armstrong, D
Reading:
Jordan Ruby, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Phil Lane, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ryan Culkin, D recalled to Stockton by Calgary (NHL)
Colorado:
Add Cody Corbett, D assigned from San Antonio by Colorado (NHL)
Add Alex Belzile, F assigned by San Antonio (AHL)
Delete Mason Geertsen, D recalled to San Antonio by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Sean Zimmerman, D placed on reserve
Elmira:
Delete Tyson Fawcett, F traded to Tulsa
Florida:
Delete Clay Witt, G released as EBUG [1/22]
Orlando:
Add Shane Conacher, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Nikolas Brouillard, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Jay Williams, G traded to Tulsa
Reading:
Delete Justin Kowalkoski, G released as EBUG [1/22]
Add Justin Kowalkoski, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Justin Kowalkoski, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Tulsa:
Delete Jacob Poe, D traded to Elmira
Delete Miles Koules, F recalled by Ontario (AHL)
Delete Miles Koules, F ECHL playing rights traded to Elmira
Wichita:
Add Louick Marcotte, F activated from reserve [1/19]
