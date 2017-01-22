ECHL Transactions - January 22
January 22, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017:
Allen:
Delete Bryan Moore, F loaned to San Jose [1/21]
Florida:
Add Clay Witt, G added as EBUG [1/21]
Fort Wayne:
Add Brett Perlini, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Follmer, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Miro Karjalainen, D activated from reserve [1/21]
Kalamazoo:
Add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve [1/21]
Delete Michael Trebish, D placed on reserve [1/21]
Quad City:
Add Sam Warning, F activated from reserve [1/21]
Reading:
Add Justin Kowalkoski, G added as EBUG [1/21]
South Carolina:
Add Andrew Cherniwchan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Gillies, F placed on reserve
Delete Scott Tanski, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Brent Troyan, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Vincent Dunn, F activated from reserve [1/21]
