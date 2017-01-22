ECHL Transactions - January 22

January 22, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017:

Allen:

Delete Bryan Moore, F loaned to San Jose [1/21]

Florida:

Add Clay Witt, G added as EBUG [1/21]

Fort Wayne:

Add Brett Perlini, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Follmer, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Miro Karjalainen, D activated from reserve [1/21]

Kalamazoo:

Add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve [1/21]

Delete Michael Trebish, D placed on reserve [1/21]

Quad City:

Add Sam Warning, F activated from reserve [1/21]

Reading:

Add Justin Kowalkoski, G added as EBUG [1/21]

South Carolina:

Add Andrew Cherniwchan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Gillies, F placed on reserve

Delete Scott Tanski, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Brent Troyan, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Vincent Dunn, F activated from reserve [1/21]

