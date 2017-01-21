ECHL Transactions - January 21
January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017:
WAIVER CLAIMS
Reading:
Jordan Ruby, G from South Carolina
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Patrick McCadden, F activated from reserve
Delete Shane Bakker, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Michael Houser, G activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Yogan, F placed on reserve
Elmira:
Add Jason Kasdorf, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo (NHL)
Florida:
Add Mike Reed, G added as EBUG [1/20]
Delete Mike Reed, G released as EBUG
Indy:
Add Raphael Corriveau, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Lynch, F loaned to Syracuse [1/20]
Manchester:
Add Ed Zdolshek, G signed contract, added to active roster [1/20]
Delete Jordan Smotherman, F suspended by team, removed from active roster [1/20]
Delete Alexx Privitera, D loaned to Ontario
Orlando:
Add Ryan Massa, G activated from reserve
Delete Jay Williams, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Johnny McInnis, F activated from reserve
Delete Reece Willcox, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia (NHL)
Delete Radel Fazleev, F recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia (NHL)
Delete Mark Dekanich, G recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL)
Tulsa:
Add Adam Pleskach, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Reid Halabi, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chris Joyaux, D activated from reserve
Delete Dennis Brown, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Michael Webster, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)
Add Brent Troyan, G added as EBUG
