ECHL Transactions - January 21

January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017:

WAIVER CLAIMS

Reading:

Jordan Ruby, G from South Carolina

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Patrick McCadden, F activated from reserve

Delete Shane Bakker, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Michael Houser, G activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Yogan, F placed on reserve

Elmira:

Add Jason Kasdorf, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo (NHL)

Florida:

Add Mike Reed, G added as EBUG [1/20]

Delete Mike Reed, G released as EBUG

Indy:

Add Raphael Corriveau, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Lynch, F loaned to Syracuse [1/20]

Manchester:

Add Ed Zdolshek, G signed contract, added to active roster [1/20]

Delete Jordan Smotherman, F suspended by team, removed from active roster [1/20]

Delete Alexx Privitera, D loaned to Ontario

Orlando:

Add Ryan Massa, G activated from reserve

Delete Jay Williams, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Johnny McInnis, F activated from reserve

Delete Reece Willcox, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia (NHL)

Delete Radel Fazleev, F recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia (NHL)

Delete Mark Dekanich, G recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL)

Tulsa:

Add Adam Pleskach, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Reid Halabi, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chris Joyaux, D activated from reserve

Delete Dennis Brown, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Michael Webster, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)

Add Brent Troyan, G added as EBUG

