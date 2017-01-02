ECHL Transactions - January 2
January 2, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, Jan. 2, 2017:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Thomas Hodges, G
Brampton:
Brandon Billie, G
Wheeling:
Alex Kromm, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Miles Liberati, D added to active roster (traded from Reading) [1/1]
Greenville:
Delete Brandon Alderson, F loaned to Hartford
Indy:
Delete Nick Mattson, D recalled by Rockford (AHL) [1/1]
Manchester:
Add Alexx Privitera, D returned from loan to Ontario
Missouri:
Add Zach Tolkinen, D added to roster (traded from Manchester)
Delete Sam Povorozniouk, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Darik Angeli, F added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)
Add Mason Marchment, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Jon Jutzi, D activated from reserve
Delete Ben Danford, D placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Ludwig, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Delete Tony Cameranesi, F recalled by Toronto (AHL) [1/1]
Rapid City:
Delete Adin Hill, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona (NHL) [1/1]
Utah:
Delete Ryan McKay, G suspended by team, removed from active roster
Wheeling:
Add Brent Troyan, G added as EBUG
Delete Milos Bubela, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Gabriel Gagne, F assigned from Binghamton by Ottawa (NHL)
Delete Blake Tatchell, F placed on reserve
Delete Daultan Leveille, F traded to Brampton
