ECHL Transactions - January 2

January 2, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, Jan. 2, 2017:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Thomas Hodges, G

Brampton:

Brandon Billie, G

Wheeling:

Alex Kromm, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Miles Liberati, D added to active roster (traded from Reading) [1/1]

Greenville:

Delete Brandon Alderson, F loaned to Hartford

Indy:

Delete Nick Mattson, D recalled by Rockford (AHL) [1/1]

Manchester:

Add Alexx Privitera, D returned from loan to Ontario

Missouri:

Add Zach Tolkinen, D added to roster (traded from Manchester)

Delete Sam Povorozniouk, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Darik Angeli, F added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)

Add Mason Marchment, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Jon Jutzi, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Danford, D placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Ludwig, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Delete Tony Cameranesi, F recalled by Toronto (AHL) [1/1]

Rapid City:

Delete Adin Hill, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona (NHL) [1/1]

Utah:

Delete Ryan McKay, G suspended by team, removed from active roster

Wheeling:

Add Brent Troyan, G added as EBUG

Delete Milos Bubela, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Gabriel Gagne, F assigned from Binghamton by Ottawa (NHL)

Delete Blake Tatchell, F placed on reserve

Delete Daultan Leveille, F traded to Brampton

