ECHL Transactions - January 18
January 18, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017:
Atlanta:
Add Rory Rawlyk, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Add Nick Trecapelli, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Brampton:
Add Mackenzie Braid, D signed contract, added to active roster
Colorado:
Delete Kent Simpson, G recalled by San Antonio (AHL)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Garrett Bartus, G loaned to Manitoba
Manchester:
Add Justin Agosta, D returned from loan to Albany
Delete Thomas Schemitsch, D recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL) [1/17]
Rapid City:
Delete Samuel Noreau, D suspended by team
