ECHL Transactions - January 18

January 18, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL)





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017:

Atlanta:

Add Rory Rawlyk, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add Nick Trecapelli, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Brampton:

Add Mackenzie Braid, D signed contract, added to active roster

Colorado:

Delete Kent Simpson, G recalled by San Antonio (AHL)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Garrett Bartus, G loaned to Manitoba

Manchester:

Add Justin Agosta, D returned from loan to Albany

Delete Thomas Schemitsch, D recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL) [1/17]

Rapid City:

Delete Samuel Noreau, D suspended by team

