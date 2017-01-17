ECHL Transactions - January 17
January 17, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Alaska:
Vladimir Nikiforov, F
Atlanta:
Mike Moran, F
Ryan Michel, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brian Ward, F returned from loan to Albany
Add Brandon Baddock, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alexander Fedoseyev, F placed on reserve
Delete Mason McDonald, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)
Delete Mike Bergin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)
Alaska:
Add Tyler Shattock, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Delete Charlie Sampair, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Breton, F traded to Kalamazoo
Atlanta:
Delete Jake Bolton, D traded to Wichita
Greenville:
Delete Mackenzie Skapski, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers (NHL)
Idaho:
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG [1/16]
Kalamazoo:
Add Blake Kessel, D team suspension lifted, added to active roster
Add Nick Riopel, G assigned by Syracuse (AHL)
Delete Keegan Asmundson, G traded to Tulsa
Delete Tyler Shattock, F traded to Alaska
Quad City:
Delete Adam Vay, G recalled to Iowa by Minnesota (NHL) [1/16]
Rapid City:
Delete Garrett Haar, D traded to Tulsa
South Carolina:
Delete Derek DeBlois, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Tulsa:
Delete Samuel Noreau, D traded to Rapid City
Wichita:
Add Kent Patterson, G added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Delete Alexis Loiseau, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Delete Nick Trecapelli, D traded to Atlanta
