ECHL Transactions - January 17

January 17, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Alaska:

Vladimir Nikiforov, F

Atlanta:

Mike Moran, F

Ryan Michel, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brian Ward, F returned from loan to Albany

Add Brandon Baddock, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alexander Fedoseyev, F placed on reserve

Delete Mason McDonald, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)

Delete Mike Bergin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Alaska:

Add Tyler Shattock, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Delete Charlie Sampair, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Breton, F traded to Kalamazoo

Atlanta:

Delete Jake Bolton, D traded to Wichita

Greenville:

Delete Mackenzie Skapski, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers (NHL)

Idaho:

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG [1/16]

Kalamazoo:

Add Blake Kessel, D team suspension lifted, added to active roster

Add Nick Riopel, G assigned by Syracuse (AHL)

Delete Keegan Asmundson, G traded to Tulsa

Delete Tyler Shattock, F traded to Alaska

Quad City:

Delete Adam Vay, G recalled to Iowa by Minnesota (NHL) [1/16]

Rapid City:

Delete Garrett Haar, D traded to Tulsa

South Carolina:

Delete Derek DeBlois, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Tulsa:

Delete Samuel Noreau, D traded to Rapid City

Wichita:

Add Kent Patterson, G added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Alexis Loiseau, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Delete Nick Trecapelli, D traded to Atlanta

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.