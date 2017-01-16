ECHL Transactions - January 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, Jan. 16, 2017:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Colorado:

Michael Colantone, F

Toledo:

Daniel Gentzler, F

Wichita:

Peter Di Salvo, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Ryan Michel, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mike Moran, F placed on reserve

Delete Thomas Frazee, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

Brampton:

Delete Willie Corrin, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Cincinnati:

Delete Jacob Graves, D recalled to Cleveland by Columbus (NHL)

Elmira:

Add Jason Kasdorf, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo (NHL) [1/15]

Florida:

Add Rory Rawlyk, D signed contract

Delete Rory Rawlyk, D traded to Atlanta

Delete Clay Witt, G released as EBUG [1/15]

Fort Wayne:

Add Jamie Schaafsma, F activated from reserve [1/15]

Delete Brett Perlini, F placed on reserve [1/15]

Idaho:

Add Connor Chatham, F activated from reserve

Delete Kellan Lain, F placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Rihards Bukarts, F activated from reserve

Add Joey Diamond, F activated from reserve

Delete Daniel Doremus, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Smotherman, F placed on reserve

Missouri:

Add Luke Juha, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Robertson, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Steven Summerhays, G returned from loan to Cleveland [1/15]

Delete Nick MacNeil, F placed on reserve [1/15]

Delete Frankie Simonelli, D recalled by Bakersfield (AHL) [1/15]

Delete Mikael Tam, D recalled by Bakersfield (AHL) [1/15]

Delete Chuck Fabio, G released as EBUG [1/15]

Quad City:

Add Nick Grasso, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/15]

Reading:

Add Tyrell Goulbourne, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Boivin, D recalled by Tucson (AHL) [1/15]

Toledo:

Add Tylor Spink, F returned from loan to Albany

Wheeling:

Delete Brett Stern, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/15]

Delete Kent Patterson, G traded to Wichita

