ECHL Transactions - January 16
January 16, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, Jan. 16, 2017:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Colorado:
Michael Colantone, F
Toledo:
Daniel Gentzler, F
Wichita:
Peter Di Salvo, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Ryan Michel, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mike Moran, F placed on reserve
Delete Thomas Frazee, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
Brampton:
Delete Willie Corrin, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Cincinnati:
Delete Jacob Graves, D recalled to Cleveland by Columbus (NHL)
Elmira:
Add Jason Kasdorf, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo (NHL) [1/15]
Florida:
Add Rory Rawlyk, D signed contract
Delete Rory Rawlyk, D traded to Atlanta
Delete Clay Witt, G released as EBUG [1/15]
Fort Wayne:
Add Jamie Schaafsma, F activated from reserve [1/15]
Delete Brett Perlini, F placed on reserve [1/15]
Idaho:
Add Connor Chatham, F activated from reserve
Delete Kellan Lain, F placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Rihards Bukarts, F activated from reserve
Add Joey Diamond, F activated from reserve
Delete Daniel Doremus, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Smotherman, F placed on reserve
Missouri:
Add Luke Juha, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Robertson, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Steven Summerhays, G returned from loan to Cleveland [1/15]
Delete Nick MacNeil, F placed on reserve [1/15]
Delete Frankie Simonelli, D recalled by Bakersfield (AHL) [1/15]
Delete Mikael Tam, D recalled by Bakersfield (AHL) [1/15]
Delete Chuck Fabio, G released as EBUG [1/15]
Quad City:
Add Nick Grasso, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/15]
Reading:
Add Tyrell Goulbourne, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Boivin, D recalled by Tucson (AHL) [1/15]
Toledo:
Add Tylor Spink, F returned from loan to Albany
Wheeling:
Delete Brett Stern, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/15]
Delete Kent Patterson, G traded to Wichita
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 16, 2017
- Jackals Tripped up by Royals on MLK Day - Elmira Jackals
- Grizzlies Down Steelheads in Shootout - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Loan Brett Stern to AHL Penguins - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Earn a Point in 5-4 Overtime Loss - Allen Americans
- Monarchs Take Down Thunder with 5-3 Win - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Acquires Former Golden Gopher Netminder - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Weekly Report: January 16, 2017 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Take Rubber Game against Jackals in MLK, Jr. Holiday - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - January 16 - ECHL
- Oilers Hang On, Defeat Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Mavericks Battle Past Allen for OT Win - Missouri Mavericks
- Oilers Beat Mallards to Complete Road Trip - Tulsa Oilers
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, January 16 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Visit Friday for Superhero Night - Fort Wayne Komets
- Komets 21-11-4 at Halfway Point, Cyclones Visit Friday for Super Hero Night - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Weekly, January 16th - Wichita Thunder
- Admirals Set New ECHL Record; Extend Perfect 2017 - Norfolk Admirals
- All-Star Festivities To Include Community Involvement - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears to Celebrate Military Appreciation Night - Orlando Solar Bears
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop Weekly: Week 14 - Indy Fuel
- Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Boivin (D) Recalled to Tucson - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 1.16 - Manchester Monarchs
- Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report, January 16 - Tulsa Oilers
- MLK Day Matinee Matches Jackals and Royals - Elmira Jackals
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 16 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mallards Weekly Update: January 16, 2017 - Quad City Mallards
- Monarchs Weekly Preview 1.16 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mavericks Game Preview - January 16 at Allen - Missouri Mavericks
- Mavericks Weekly #14: January 16 - January 22, 2017 - Missouri Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.