ECHL Transactions - January 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018:

Adirondack:

Add Eric Vogel, G added as EBUG

Delete Mackenzie Blackwood, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey

Atlanta:

Add Brady Vail, F activated from reserve

Brampton:

Add Jamie Doornbosch, D returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Reggie Traccitto, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mike Barrett, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete C.J. Groh, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Add Hayden Hodgson, F assigned by Cleveland

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Add Dennis Kravchenko, F activated from reserve

Delete Sean Maguire, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Shane Walsh, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Delete Carter Sandlak, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Ales Sova, D activated from reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Thomas Frazee, F recalled by San Antonio [1/11]

Orlando:

Add Jean Dupuy, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Kyle Rankin, F activated from reserve

Add Gordon Defiel, G added as EBUG

Delete Kale Kerbashian, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve

Delete Darryl Bootland, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Quad City:

Add Jake Paterson, G assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Matt O'Connor, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

South Carolina:

Add Travis Walsh, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jeff Jakaitis, G activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Margonari, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Salhany, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Krieg, D traded to Reading

Toledo:

Add Luke Esposito, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Zach Nastasiuk, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Austen Brassard, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add J.C. Campagna, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Add Will King, G activated from reserve

Delete Colin Murray, F placed on reserve

Delete Adam Morrison, G loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Worcester:

Add Brian Bowen, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/11]

Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Sean Gammage, D placed on reserve

