ECHL Transactions - January 12

January 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018:
Adirondack:
Add Eric Vogel, G added as EBUG
Delete Mackenzie Blackwood, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey
Atlanta:
Add Brady Vail, F activated from reserve
Brampton:
Add Jamie Doornbosch, D returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Reggie Traccitto, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mike Barrett, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete C.J. Groh, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Add Hayden Hodgson, F assigned by Cleveland
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Add Dennis Kravchenko, F activated from reserve
Delete Sean Maguire, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Shane Walsh, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Delete Carter Sandlak, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Ales Sova, D activated from reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Thomas Frazee, F recalled by San Antonio [1/11]
Orlando:
Add Jean Dupuy, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Kyle Rankin, F activated from reserve
Add Gordon Defiel, G added as EBUG
Delete Kale Kerbashian, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve
Delete Darryl Bootland, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Quad City:
Add Jake Paterson, G assigned by Milwaukee
Delete Matt O'Connor, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
South Carolina:
Add Travis Walsh, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jeff Jakaitis, G activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Margonari, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Salhany, F placed on reserve
Delete Mike Krieg, D traded to Reading
Toledo:
Add Luke Esposito, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Zach Nastasiuk, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Austen Brassard, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add J.C. Campagna, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Add Will King, G activated from reserve
Delete Colin Murray, F placed on reserve
Delete Adam Morrison, G loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Worcester:
Add Brian Bowen, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/11]
Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Sean Gammage, D placed on reserve
