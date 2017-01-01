ECHL Transactions - January 1
January 1, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Easton Oliver, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Thomas Hodges, G added as EBUG [12/31]
Delete Thomas Hodges, G released as EBUG
Add Thomas Hodges, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Riley Gill, G placed on reserve [12/31]
Delete Kale Kerbashian, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18) [12/31]
Brampton:
Add Mitch Zion, F activated from reserve
Idaho:
Delete Coltyn Sanderson, F traded to Brampton
Indy:
Add Brandon Martell, D added to active roster (claimed off waivers from Tulsa)
Add Brock Montgomery, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Brock Montgomery, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Stanisz, D placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Joey Diamond, F returned from loan to Springfield [12/31]
Add Zach Tolkinen, D added to roster
Delete Zach Tolkinen, D traded to Missouri
Quad City:
Delete Dylan Labbe, D recalled to Iowa by Minnesota (NHL)
Tulsa:
Add Alexandre Ranger, F returned from loan to San Antonio
Delete Darik Angeli, F traded to Orlando
Wheeling:
Add Darryl Lloyd, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Michael Webster, D placed on reserve
Delete Adam Krause, F placed on Injured Reserve
Delete Brent Troyan, G released as EBUG [12/31]
