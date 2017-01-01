ECHL Transactions - January 1

January 1, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Easton Oliver, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Thomas Hodges, G added as EBUG [12/31]

Delete Thomas Hodges, G released as EBUG

Add Thomas Hodges, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Riley Gill, G placed on reserve [12/31]

Delete Kale Kerbashian, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18) [12/31]

Brampton:

Add Mitch Zion, F activated from reserve

Idaho:

Delete Coltyn Sanderson, F traded to Brampton

Indy:

Add Brandon Martell, D added to active roster (claimed off waivers from Tulsa)

Add Brock Montgomery, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Brock Montgomery, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Stanisz, D placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Joey Diamond, F returned from loan to Springfield [12/31]

Add Zach Tolkinen, D added to roster

Delete Zach Tolkinen, D traded to Missouri

Quad City:

Delete Dylan Labbe, D recalled to Iowa by Minnesota (NHL)

Tulsa:

Add Alexandre Ranger, F returned from loan to San Antonio

Delete Darik Angeli, F traded to Orlando

Wheeling:

Add Darryl Lloyd, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Michael Webster, D placed on reserve

Delete Adam Krause, F placed on Injured Reserve

Delete Brent Troyan, G released as EBUG [12/31]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 1, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.