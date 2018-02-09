ECHL Transactions - February 9

February 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 9, 2018 MORE INFORMATION: Joe Babik (mailto:jbabik@echl.com) , ECHL Director of Communications, (609) 452-0770, x-16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, Feb. 9, 2018:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Greenville:

Greg Dodds , G from Indy

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Shane Conacher , F assigned by Syracuse [2/8]

Delete Desmond Bergin , D loaned to Hartford [2/8]

Delete Vytal Cote , D traded to Greenville

Allen:

Add Connor Reilly , F activated from reserve

Add Zach Hall , F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Marcus Basara , F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Tyson Wilson , D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jordan Henry , D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Luc-Olivier Blain , F activated from reserve

Add Jeff King , D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete David Ling , F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)

Florida:

Delete Dave Dziurzynski , F loaned to Utica

Fort Wayne:

Add Ryan Culkin , D assigned by Tucson

Delete Justin MacDonald , F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Sergey Zborovskiy , D recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers [2/8]

Indy:

Add Matt Tomkins , G assigned by Rockford

Kalamazoo:

Delete Justin Taylor , F loaned to Utica

Kansas City:

Add Mason McDonald , G assigned from Stockton by Calgary

Delete Tyler Parsons , G recalled to Stockton by Calgary

Manchester:

Add Sam Kurker , F returned from loan to Cleveland [2/8]

Orlando:

Add Darryl Bootland , F activated from reserve

Rapid City:

Add Andrew Miller , F activated from reserve

Add Peter Sivak , F returned from bereavement leave

Delete Peter Sivak , F placed on reserve

Delete John Rey , D suspended by team

Delete Pavel Jenys , F recalled to Iowa by Minnesota

Delete Chase Lang , F recalled to Iowa by Minnesota

Delete Colin Martin , F trade voided (player's rights revert back to Wichita)

Reading:

Delete James De Haas , D recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Frankie Simonelli , D activated from reserve

Delete Kelly Zajac , F placed on reserve

Delete Pat Megannety , F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Toledo:

Add Kevin Tansey , D assigned by Grand Rapids

Add A.J. Jenks , F activated from Injured Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jordan Neamonitis , G added as EBUG

Utah:

Add Joel Rumpel , G added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Wichita:

Add Colin Martin , F returned from voided trade

Delete Colin Martin , F placed on reserve

