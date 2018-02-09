ECHL Transactions - February 9
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 9, 2018 MORE INFORMATION: Joe Babik (mailto:jbabik@echl.com) , ECHL Director of Communications, (609) 452-0770, x-16
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, Feb. 9, 2018:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Greenville:
Greg Dodds , G from Indy
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Shane Conacher , F assigned by Syracuse [2/8]
Delete Desmond Bergin , D loaned to Hartford [2/8]
Delete Vytal Cote , D traded to Greenville
Allen:
Add Connor Reilly , F activated from reserve
Add Zach Hall , F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Marcus Basara , F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Tyson Wilson , D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jordan Henry , D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Luc-Olivier Blain , F activated from reserve
Add Jeff King , D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete David Ling , F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)
Florida:
Delete Dave Dziurzynski , F loaned to Utica
Fort Wayne:
Add Ryan Culkin , D assigned by Tucson
Delete Justin MacDonald , F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Sergey Zborovskiy , D recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers [2/8]
Indy:
Add Matt Tomkins , G assigned by Rockford
Kalamazoo:
Delete Justin Taylor , F loaned to Utica
Kansas City:
Add Mason McDonald , G assigned from Stockton by Calgary
Delete Tyler Parsons , G recalled to Stockton by Calgary
Manchester:
Add Sam Kurker , F returned from loan to Cleveland [2/8]
Orlando:
Add Darryl Bootland , F activated from reserve
Rapid City:
Add Andrew Miller , F activated from reserve
Add Peter Sivak , F returned from bereavement leave
Delete Peter Sivak , F placed on reserve
Delete John Rey , D suspended by team
Delete Pavel Jenys , F recalled to Iowa by Minnesota
Delete Chase Lang , F recalled to Iowa by Minnesota
Delete Colin Martin , F trade voided (player's rights revert back to Wichita)
Reading:
Delete James De Haas , D recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Frankie Simonelli , D activated from reserve
Delete Kelly Zajac , F placed on reserve
Delete Pat Megannety , F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)
Toledo:
Add Kevin Tansey , D assigned by Grand Rapids
Add A.J. Jenks , F activated from Injured Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jordan Neamonitis , G added as EBUG
Utah:
Add Joel Rumpel , G added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Wichita:
Add Colin Martin , F returned from voided trade
Delete Colin Martin , F placed on reserve
