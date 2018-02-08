ECHL Transactions - February 8

February 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Greg Dodds, G

Orlando:

Mavric Parks, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Rapid City:

John Rey, D from Norfolk

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Add Jackson Leef, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete David Vallorani, F loaned to Laval [2/7]

Cincinnati:

Add Jonas Johansson, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Add Devante Stephens, D assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Delete Dan Spence, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Delete Zac Larraza, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)

Indy:

Add Etienne Marcoux, G returned from loan to Springfield

Kansas City:

Add Tyler Parsons, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary

Delete Mason McDonald, G recalled to Stockton by Calgary

Orlando:

Add Cal Heeter, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Jean Dupuy, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Jeff King, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Reading:

Delete Steven Swavely, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Tulsa:

Delete Jake Hildebrand, G loaned to Manitoba

Utah:

Delete Jon Puskar, F traded to Wichita

Wichita:

Delete Joel Rumpel, G traded to Utah

Worcester:

Add Anthony Calabrese, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Gaudreau, F recalled by Bridgeport

