ECHL Transactions - February 8
February 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Greg Dodds, G
Orlando:
Mavric Parks, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Rapid City:
John Rey, D from Norfolk
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Add Jackson Leef, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete David Vallorani, F loaned to Laval [2/7]
Cincinnati:
Add Jonas Johansson, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Add Devante Stephens, D assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Delete Dan Spence, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Delete Zac Larraza, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)
Indy:
Add Etienne Marcoux, G returned from loan to Springfield
Kansas City:
Add Tyler Parsons, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary
Delete Mason McDonald, G recalled to Stockton by Calgary
Orlando:
Add Cal Heeter, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Jean Dupuy, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Jeff King, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Reading:
Delete Steven Swavely, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Tulsa:
Delete Jake Hildebrand, G loaned to Manitoba
Utah:
Delete Jon Puskar, F traded to Wichita
Wichita:
Delete Joel Rumpel, G traded to Utah
Worcester:
Add Anthony Calabrese, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Gaudreau, F recalled by Bridgeport
