ECHL Transactions - February 8
February 8, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Devin Mantha, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Keegan Kanzig, D assigned from Stockton by Calgary (NHL) [2/7]
Add J.P. Anderson, G returned from loan to Albany
Delete Brian Ward, F placed on reserve
Delete Roman Dyukov, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Jon Martin, F assigned from San Jose by San Jose (NHL)
Add Dyson Stevenson, F activated from reserve
Delete Kale Kerbashian, D placed on reserve
Delete Tanner Eberle, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Brampton:
Add Andrew D'Agostini, G returned from loan to Toronto
Delete Mitch Zion, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)
Delete Daultan Leveille, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Colorado:
Add Lukas Hafner, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Sean Zimmerman, D activated from reserve
Delete Darryl Bootland, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Nicholls, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Daniel Altshuller, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina (NHL)
Delete Michael Ferrantino, F placed on reserve
Delete Brendan O'Donnell, F loaned to Texas
Delete Danny New, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)
Fort Wayne:
Add Colin Mulvey, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Delete Brady Vail, F traded to Idaho [2/7]
Idaho:
Add Travis Armstrong, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Aaron Harstad, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Delete Miro Karjalainen, D placed on reserve
Delete Travis Ewanyk, F traded to Fort Wayne [2/7]
Delete Colin Mulvey, F traded to Fort Wayne [2/7]
Delete Brady Vail, F traded to Norfolk [2/7]
Indy:
Add Kenny Ryan, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Add Tyler Barnes, F assigned by Rockford (AHL)
Add Chris DeSousa, F assigned by Rockford (AHL)
Delete Brady Ramsay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)
Manchester:
Delete Jordan Smotherman, F suspended by team, removed from active roster [1/17]
Missouri:
Delete Carter Verhaeghe, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders (NHL)
Norfolk:
Add John Kurtz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Travis Armstrong, D signed contract
Delete Travis Armstrong, D traded to Idaho
Delete Aaron Harstad, D traded to Idaho [2/7]
Quad City:
Add Josh MacDonald, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Rapid City:
Add Mike Monfredo, D added to active roster (traded from Quad City)
Utah:
Add Erik Higby, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mike Banwell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)
Delete Troy Redmann, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Mike Driscoll, F signed contract, added to active roster
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 8, 2017
- ECHL Transactions - February 8 - ECHL
- Monarchs Set to Host Pink in the Rink - Manchester Monarchs
- Nailers Sign Forward Mike Driscoll - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Eagles Add Goaltender Lukas Hafner - Colorado Eagles
- Rockford Assigns Desousa, Barnes to Fuel - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.