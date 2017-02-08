ECHL Transactions - February 8

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Devin Mantha, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Keegan Kanzig, D assigned from Stockton by Calgary (NHL) [2/7]

Add J.P. Anderson, G returned from loan to Albany

Delete Brian Ward, F placed on reserve

Delete Roman Dyukov, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Jon Martin, F assigned from San Jose by San Jose (NHL)

Add Dyson Stevenson, F activated from reserve

Delete Kale Kerbashian, D placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Eberle, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Brampton:

Add Andrew D'Agostini, G returned from loan to Toronto

Delete Mitch Zion, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)

Delete Daultan Leveille, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Colorado:

Add Lukas Hafner, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Sean Zimmerman, D activated from reserve

Delete Darryl Bootland, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Nicholls, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Daniel Altshuller, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina (NHL)

Delete Michael Ferrantino, F placed on reserve

Delete Brendan O'Donnell, F loaned to Texas

Delete Danny New, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)

Fort Wayne:

Add Colin Mulvey, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Delete Brady Vail, F traded to Idaho [2/7]

Idaho:

Add Travis Armstrong, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Aaron Harstad, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Delete Miro Karjalainen, D placed on reserve

Delete Travis Ewanyk, F traded to Fort Wayne [2/7]

Delete Colin Mulvey, F traded to Fort Wayne [2/7]

Delete Brady Vail, F traded to Norfolk [2/7]

Indy:

Add Kenny Ryan, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Add Tyler Barnes, F assigned by Rockford (AHL)

Add Chris DeSousa, F assigned by Rockford (AHL)

Delete Brady Ramsay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)

Manchester:

Delete Jordan Smotherman, F suspended by team, removed from active roster [1/17]

Missouri:

Delete Carter Verhaeghe, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders (NHL)

Norfolk:

Add John Kurtz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Travis Armstrong, D signed contract

Delete Travis Armstrong, D traded to Idaho

Delete Aaron Harstad, D traded to Idaho [2/7]

Quad City:

Add Josh MacDonald, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Rapid City:

Add Mike Monfredo, D added to active roster (traded from Quad City)

Utah:

Add Erik Higby, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mike Banwell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)

Delete Troy Redmann, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Mike Driscoll, F signed contract, added to active roster

