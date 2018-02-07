ECHL Transactions - February 7

February 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Jacob Barber, F

Zoltan Hetenyi, G

Norfolk:

John Rey, D

Wheeling:

Tyler Murovich, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Delete Vincent Dunn, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Florida:

Add Dave Dziurzynski, F returned from loan to Utica

Delete Tyler Ganly, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Zach Bell, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Aaron Irving, D activated from reserve

Norfolk:

Add Sam Ftorek, D signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Alex Gudbranson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Jeff King, D placed on reserve

Delete Kale Kerbashian, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)

Rapid City:

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Add Evan Janssen, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Miller, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Steven Swavely, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Alex Krushelnyski, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Dillan Fox, F placed on reserve

Delete Derek Whitmore, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Michael Turner, F activated from reserve

Wichita:

Add Dyson Stevenson, F activated from reserve

Worcester:

Delete Ashton Rome, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.