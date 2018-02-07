ECHL Transactions - February 7
February 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Jacob Barber, F
Zoltan Hetenyi, G
Norfolk:
John Rey, D
Wheeling:
Tyler Murovich, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Delete Vincent Dunn, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Florida:
Add Dave Dziurzynski, F returned from loan to Utica
Delete Tyler Ganly, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Add Zach Bell, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Aaron Irving, D activated from reserve
Norfolk:
Add Sam Ftorek, D signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Alex Gudbranson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Jeff King, D placed on reserve
Delete Kale Kerbashian, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)
Rapid City:
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Add Evan Janssen, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Miller, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Steven Swavely, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Alex Krushelnyski, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Dillan Fox, F placed on reserve
Delete Derek Whitmore, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Michael Turner, F activated from reserve
Wichita:
Add Dyson Stevenson, F activated from reserve
Worcester:
Delete Ashton Rome, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 7, 2018
- ECHL Transactions - February 7 - ECHL
- Rush Win First Morning Home Game in Team History - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Hall of Fame Defenseman Sam Ftorek Comes out of Retirement, Signs with Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Storylines at Colorado - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Continues Road Trip Tonight vs. Fort Wayne - Wichita Thunder
- The Zombies Are Coming - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Has 26 Former Players, Five Officials in 2018 Winter Olympics - ECHL
- Police vs. Fire Quickly Approaching - Wichita Thunder
- Gudbranson Reassigned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Dallas Stars 2018 Training Camp to be Held at CenturyLink Arena - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Commissioner Brian McKenna to Step Down - ECHL
- Preview: Boosted Royals Look to Move 14 Points Ahead of Railers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.