ECHL Transactions - February 7
February 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
P.J. Musico, G
Quad City:
Ned Lukacevic, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Akim Aliu, D activated from reserve
Delete Daniel Bahntge, F placed on reserve
Elmira:
Add Luke Sandler, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve
Delete Samuel Noreau, D suspended by team [2/4]
Delete Corey Syvret, D suspended by team [2/4]
Fort Wayne:
Add Trevor Cheek, F returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Trevor Cheek, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Brandon Alderson, F returned from loan to Syracuse
Add Ryan de Melo, G added as EBUG
Reading:
Add Kenny Ryan, F team suspension lifted
Delete Kenny Ryan, F traded to Indy
South Carolina:
Add Joey Leach, D assigned by Hershey (AHL)
Add Colton Saucerman, D activated from reserve
Add Patrick Gaul, F activated from reserve
Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve
Delete Max Nicastro, D placed on reserve
