ECHL Transactions - February 7

February 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

P.J. Musico, G

Quad City:

Ned Lukacevic, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Akim Aliu, D activated from reserve

Delete Daniel Bahntge, F placed on reserve

Elmira:

Add Luke Sandler, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve

Delete Samuel Noreau, D suspended by team [2/4]

Delete Corey Syvret, D suspended by team [2/4]

Fort Wayne:

Add Trevor Cheek, F returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Trevor Cheek, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Brandon Alderson, F returned from loan to Syracuse

Add Ryan de Melo, G added as EBUG

Reading:

Add Kenny Ryan, F team suspension lifted

Delete Kenny Ryan, F traded to Indy

South Carolina:

Add Joey Leach, D assigned by Hershey (AHL)

Add Colton Saucerman, D activated from reserve

Add Patrick Gaul, F activated from reserve

Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve

Delete Max Nicastro, D placed on reserve

