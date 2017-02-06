ECHL Transactions - February 6

February 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, Feb. 6, 2017:

Adirondack:

Delete Ty Loney, F loaned to Chicago (AHL) [2/5]

Atlanta:

Add Akim Aliu, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Akim Aliu, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Frank Misuraca, D added to active roster (claimed off waivers from Toledo)

Colorado:

Delete Matt Skoff, G suspended by team, removed from active roster

Florida:

Delete Greg Ozubko, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Delete Nolan Bowker, G released as EBUG

Indy:

Add Colin Mulvey, F team suspension lifted

Delete Colin Mulvey, F traded to Idaho

Missouri:

Delete Jesse Graham, D recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders (NHL) [2/5]

Quad City:

Delete Mike Monfredo, D traded to Rapid City

Rapid City:

Delete Josh MacDonald, F traded to Quad City

Reading:

Add Nathan Moon, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Delete Nathan Moon, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Steven McParland, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.