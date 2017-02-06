ECHL Transactions - February 6
February 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, Feb. 6, 2017:
Adirondack:
Delete Ty Loney, F loaned to Chicago (AHL) [2/5]
Atlanta:
Add Akim Aliu, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Akim Aliu, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Frank Misuraca, D added to active roster (claimed off waivers from Toledo)
Colorado:
Delete Matt Skoff, G suspended by team, removed from active roster
Florida:
Delete Greg Ozubko, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Delete Nolan Bowker, G released as EBUG
Indy:
Add Colin Mulvey, F team suspension lifted
Delete Colin Mulvey, F traded to Idaho
Missouri:
Delete Jesse Graham, D recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders (NHL) [2/5]
Quad City:
Delete Mike Monfredo, D traded to Rapid City
Rapid City:
Delete Josh MacDonald, F traded to Quad City
Reading:
Add Nathan Moon, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Delete Nathan Moon, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Steven McParland, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
