ECHL Transactions - February 5

February 5, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017:

Allen:

Add Kale Kerbashian, D activated from reserve [2/4]

Delete Dyson Stevenson, F placed on reserve [2/4]

Brampton:

Delete Andrew D'Agostini, G loaned to Toronto

Indy:

Add Nick Mattson, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Barnes, F recalled by Rockford (AHL)

Delete Evan Mosey, F recalled by Rockford (AHL)

Manchester:

Delete Dryden Hunt, F recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Delete Quentin Shore, F recalled by Ontario (AHL)

Delete Alexx Privitera, D loaned to Ontario

Reading:

Delete Kenny Ryan, F suspended by team

Wheeling:

Delete Michael Webster, D placed on reserve [2/4]

Delete Nick Sorkin, F placed on reserve [2/4]

Delete Andrew Ammon, F placed on Injured Reserve [2/4] (effective 1/30)

