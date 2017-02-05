ECHL Transactions - February 5
February 5, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017:
Allen:
Add Kale Kerbashian, D activated from reserve [2/4]
Delete Dyson Stevenson, F placed on reserve [2/4]
Brampton:
Delete Andrew D'Agostini, G loaned to Toronto
Indy:
Add Nick Mattson, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Barnes, F recalled by Rockford (AHL)
Delete Evan Mosey, F recalled by Rockford (AHL)
Manchester:
Delete Dryden Hunt, F recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Delete Quentin Shore, F recalled by Ontario (AHL)
Delete Alexx Privitera, D loaned to Ontario
Reading:
Delete Kenny Ryan, F suspended by team
Wheeling:
Delete Michael Webster, D placed on reserve [2/4]
Delete Nick Sorkin, F placed on reserve [2/4]
Delete Andrew Ammon, F placed on Injured Reserve [2/4] (effective 1/30)
