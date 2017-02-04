ECHL Transactions - February 4

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Cincinnati:

Frank Misuraca, D from Toledo

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Thomas Frazee, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Corey Syvret, D traded to Rapid City

Cincinnati:

Delete Joe Manno, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)

Elmira:

Add Akim Aliu, D team suspension lifted

Delete Akim Aliu, D traded to Rapid City

Florida:

Add Matt Hatch, F activated from reserve

Delete Danny New, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Brett Perlini, F activated from reserve

Delete Gabriel Desjardins, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Justin DaSilva, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Brown, F placed on reserve

Delete Tommy Thompson, F loaned to Hartford

Idaho:

Add Brian Nugent, F activated from Injured Reserve [2/3]

Indy:

Delete Robin Press, D recalled by Rockford (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Samuel Noreau, D team suspension lifted

Delete Akim Aliu, D traded to Atlanta

Delete Samuel Noreau, D traded to Elmira

Delete Corey Syvret, D traded to Elmira

South Carolina:

Add Scott Tanski, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Gaul, F placed on reserve

