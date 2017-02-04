ECHL Transactions - February 4
February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Cincinnati:
Frank Misuraca, D from Toledo
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Thomas Frazee, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Corey Syvret, D traded to Rapid City
Cincinnati:
Delete Joe Manno, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)
Elmira:
Add Akim Aliu, D team suspension lifted
Delete Akim Aliu, D traded to Rapid City
Florida:
Add Matt Hatch, F activated from reserve
Delete Danny New, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Brett Perlini, F activated from reserve
Delete Gabriel Desjardins, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Justin DaSilva, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Brown, F placed on reserve
Delete Tommy Thompson, F loaned to Hartford
Idaho:
Add Brian Nugent, F activated from Injured Reserve [2/3]
Indy:
Delete Robin Press, D recalled by Rockford (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add Samuel Noreau, D team suspension lifted
Delete Akim Aliu, D traded to Atlanta
Delete Samuel Noreau, D traded to Elmira
Delete Corey Syvret, D traded to Elmira
South Carolina:
Add Scott Tanski, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Gaul, F placed on reserve
