ECHL Transactions - February 19
February 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, Feb. 19, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Daniel Spence, G
Ian Harris, F
Wheeling:
Will King, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Desmond Bergin, D returned from loan to Hartford
Add Matt Spencer, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Allen:
Delete Alex Schoenborn, F recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Delete Colby McAuley, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Brampton:
Add Matt Petgrave, D returned from loan to Laval
Add Willie Corrin, D returned from loan to Belleville
Add Chris Leveille, F returned from loan to Laval
Delete Tyson Wilson, D placed on reserve
Delete Andrew D'Agostini, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Delete Nathan Todd, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)
Cincinnati:
Delete Daniel Muzito Bagenda, F recalled by Rochester
Colorado:
Delete Collin Bowman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Florida:
Delete Tyler Parks, G traded to Tulsa
Indy:
Add Anthony Cortese, D activated from reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Chad Thibodeau, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve
Quad City:
Delete Keegan Kolesar, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
South Carolina:
Add Michael Chen, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kelly Zajac, F activated from reserve
Delete Paul Geiger, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Tyler Parks, G added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Dennis Brown, D placed on reserve
Delete Ian Keserich, G released as EBUG
Utah:
Add Mitch Maxwell, F signed contract (released from ATO)
Add Nate Mitton, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chris Leibinger, D activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Jones, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Saar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
Wheeling:
Delete Chris Francis, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Ted Florence, G released as EBUG
Worcester:
Delete Eamon McAdam, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 19, 2018
- Leef Has Dominant Game But Beast Fall 3-1 - Brampton Beast
- Horn Sounds in OT to give Admirals Win - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals' Branden Komm in Team Record Book - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - February 19 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly - Wichita Thunder
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Rebound to Best the Beast by 3-1 Final - Adirondack Thunder
- IceMen Leave Norfolk with One Point - Jacksonville IceMen
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Mike Chen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly: Edition 19 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Muzito-Bagenda Receives AHL Call - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Indy Fuel Education Day Game Tomorrow - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads: Game Day Storylines - at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gameday - Adirondack (28-19-2-2) at Brampton (20-22-5-3) - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Extend Point Streak to 10 Games, Swamp Rabbits Visit for Pink Rink Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mavs Monday: Week 20 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day: Admirals Wrap up Home Stand with Monday Matinee - Norfolk Admirals
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - Tulsa Oilers
- IceMen End Road Trip in Norfolk - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.