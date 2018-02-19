ECHL Transactions - February 19

February 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, Feb. 19, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Daniel Spence, G

Ian Harris, F

Wheeling:

Will King, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Desmond Bergin, D returned from loan to Hartford

Add Matt Spencer, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Allen:

Delete Alex Schoenborn, F recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Delete Colby McAuley, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Brampton:

Add Matt Petgrave, D returned from loan to Laval

Add Willie Corrin, D returned from loan to Belleville

Add Chris Leveille, F returned from loan to Laval

Delete Tyson Wilson, D placed on reserve

Delete Andrew D'Agostini, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Delete Nathan Todd, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)

Cincinnati:

Delete Daniel Muzito Bagenda, F recalled by Rochester

Colorado:

Delete Collin Bowman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Florida:

Delete Tyler Parks, G traded to Tulsa

Indy:

Add Anthony Cortese, D activated from reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Chad Thibodeau, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve

Quad City:

Delete Keegan Kolesar, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

South Carolina:

Add Michael Chen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kelly Zajac, F activated from reserve

Delete Paul Geiger, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Tyler Parks, G added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Dennis Brown, D placed on reserve

Delete Ian Keserich, G released as EBUG

Utah:

Add Mitch Maxwell, F signed contract (released from ATO)

Add Nate Mitton, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chris Leibinger, D activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Jones, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Saar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

Wheeling:

Delete Chris Francis, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Ted Florence, G released as EBUG

Worcester:

Delete Eamon McAdam, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.