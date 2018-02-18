ECHL Transactions - February 18

February 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Worcester:

Chris Saracino, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Drew Fielding, G returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Desmond Bergin, D loaned to Hartford

Delete Mathieu Brodeur, D loaned to Utica

Brampton:

Add Ian Harris, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/17]

Florida:

Add Matt Finn, D activated from reserve

Add Quentin Shore, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Ganly, D placed on reserve

Delete Justin Kea, F placed on reserve

Add Tyler Ganly, D activated from reserve [2/17]

Add Michael Kirkpatrick, F activated from reserve [2/17]

Delete Quentin Shore, F placed on reserve [2/17]

Delete Matt Finn, D placed on reserve [2/17]

Kansas City:

Add Kayle Doetzel, D activated from reserve

Delete Greg Betzold, F placed on reserve

Quad City:

Add Triston Grant, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Novak, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve [2/17]

Delete Evan Richardson, F placed on reserve [2/17]

Wheeling:

Add Matt Harrington, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Sean Gammage, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Marcus Basara, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Add Tyler Vankleef, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Add Colin Stevens, G returned from loan to Binghamton [2/17]

Delete Will King, G placed on reserve [2/17]

Wichita:

Add Johnny Daniels, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Shaquille Merasty, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Delete Chris Habazin, G released as EBUG

