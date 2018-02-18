ECHL Transactions - February 18
February 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Worcester:
Chris Saracino, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Drew Fielding, G returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Desmond Bergin, D loaned to Hartford
Delete Mathieu Brodeur, D loaned to Utica
Brampton:
Add Ian Harris, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/17]
Florida:
Add Matt Finn, D activated from reserve
Add Quentin Shore, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Ganly, D placed on reserve
Delete Justin Kea, F placed on reserve
Add Tyler Ganly, D activated from reserve [2/17]
Add Michael Kirkpatrick, F activated from reserve [2/17]
Delete Quentin Shore, F placed on reserve [2/17]
Delete Matt Finn, D placed on reserve [2/17]
Kansas City:
Add Kayle Doetzel, D activated from reserve
Delete Greg Betzold, F placed on reserve
Quad City:
Add Triston Grant, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Novak, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve [2/17]
Delete Evan Richardson, F placed on reserve [2/17]
Wheeling:
Add Matt Harrington, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Sean Gammage, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Marcus Basara, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Add Tyler Vankleef, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Add Colin Stevens, G returned from loan to Binghamton [2/17]
Delete Will King, G placed on reserve [2/17]
Wichita:
Add Johnny Daniels, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Shaquille Merasty, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Delete Chris Habazin, G released as EBUG
