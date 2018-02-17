ECHL Transactions - February 17
February 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018:
Adirondack:
Delete Drew Fielding, G loaned to Hartford
Allen:
Add Alex Schoenborn, F activated from reserve [2/16]
Delete Zach Hall, F placed on reserve [2/16]
Delete Marcus Basara, F traded to Wheeling
Brampton:
Add Daniel Spence, G activated from reserve
Delete Mike Folkes, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Cole Ully, F activated from reserve
Add Alexander Dahl, F activated from reserve
Delete Daniel Tedesco, F placed on reserve
Delete Samuel Laberge, F recalled by Texas
Kansas City:
Add John Schiavo, F activated from reserve
Delete Kayle Doetzel placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Dylan Labbe, D activated from Injured Reserve [2/16]
Add Jordan Dozier, G added as EBUG
Delete Steve Michalek, G recalled to Iowa by Minnesota
Tulsa:
Add Ian Keserich, G added as EBUG
Delete Brad Best, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Delete Dylan Zink, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Jeff Taylor, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Kevin Schulze, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Zach Tolkinen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)
Wichita:
Add Kevin Patterson, D activated from reserve
Add Ted Florence, G added as EBUG
Delete Shane Starrett, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Delete Tyler Vankleef, F traded to Wheeling
