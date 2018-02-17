ECHL Transactions - February 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018:

Adirondack:

Delete Drew Fielding, G loaned to Hartford

Allen:

Add Alex Schoenborn, F activated from reserve [2/16]

Delete Zach Hall, F placed on reserve [2/16]

Delete Marcus Basara, F traded to Wheeling

Brampton:

Add Daniel Spence, G activated from reserve

Delete Mike Folkes, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Cole Ully, F activated from reserve

Add Alexander Dahl, F activated from reserve

Delete Daniel Tedesco, F placed on reserve

Delete Samuel Laberge, F recalled by Texas

Kansas City:

Add John Schiavo, F activated from reserve

Delete Kayle Doetzel placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Dylan Labbe, D activated from Injured Reserve [2/16]

Add Jordan Dozier, G added as EBUG

Delete Steve Michalek, G recalled to Iowa by Minnesota

Tulsa:

Add Ian Keserich, G added as EBUG

Delete Brad Best, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Delete Dylan Zink, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Jeff Taylor, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Kevin Schulze, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Zach Tolkinen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)

Wichita:

Add Kevin Patterson, D activated from reserve

Add Ted Florence, G added as EBUG

Delete Shane Starrett, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Delete Tyler Vankleef, F traded to Wheeling

