ECHL Transactions - February 16

February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, Feb. 16, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Nate Mitton, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Stephen Johnson, D activated from reserve

Atlanta:

Add Garrett Milan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Brampton:

Add Julien Nantel, F assigned from San Antonio by Colorado (NHL) [2/15]

Add Brady Shaw, F assigned by San Antonio [2/15]

Florida:

Add Matt Finn, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Michael Kirkpatrick, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Michael Kirkpatrick, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Artur Tyanulin, F assigned by Tucson

Add Zac Larraza, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Delete Louick Marcotte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Indy:

Add Alex Wideman, F assigned by Rockford

Add Nolan Descoteaux, D activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Cortese, D placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Schmit, F placed on reserve

Delete Cam Reid, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)

Delete Adam Carlson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington [2/15]

Kansas City:

Add Adam Carlson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Add C.J. Eick, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Delete John Schiavo, F placed on reserve

Manchester:

Delete Spencer Watson, F recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Quad City:

Add Dmitri Osipov, D activated from reserve

Rapid City:

Add Steve Michalek, G assigned from Iowa by Minnesota

Delete Adam Vay, G recalled to Iowa by Minnesota

Reading:

Add Chase Golightly, D activated from reserve

Delete Mark Bennett, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Robbie Baillargeon, F activated from reserve

Delete Kelly Zajac, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Dmitrii Sergeev, D activated from reserve

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Gage Ausmus, D added to active roster (traded from Colorado)

Add Jake Marchment, F assigned by San Antonio

Add Michael Pelech, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zach Saar, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Thomas, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Bryan Arneson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ryan Marcuz, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wichita:

Add Shaquille Merasty, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Patterson, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Chris Saracino, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chris Habazin, G added as EBUG

