ECHL Transactions - February 16
February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, Feb. 16, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Nate Mitton, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Stephen Johnson, D activated from reserve
Atlanta:
Add Garrett Milan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Brampton:
Add Julien Nantel, F assigned from San Antonio by Colorado (NHL) [2/15]
Add Brady Shaw, F assigned by San Antonio [2/15]
Florida:
Add Matt Finn, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Michael Kirkpatrick, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Michael Kirkpatrick, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Artur Tyanulin, F assigned by Tucson
Add Zac Larraza, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve
Delete Louick Marcotte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Indy:
Add Alex Wideman, F assigned by Rockford
Add Nolan Descoteaux, D activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Cortese, D placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Schmit, F placed on reserve
Delete Cam Reid, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)
Delete Adam Carlson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington [2/15]
Kansas City:
Add Adam Carlson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
Add C.J. Eick, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Delete John Schiavo, F placed on reserve
Manchester:
Delete Spencer Watson, F recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles
Quad City:
Add Dmitri Osipov, D activated from reserve
Rapid City:
Add Steve Michalek, G assigned from Iowa by Minnesota
Delete Adam Vay, G recalled to Iowa by Minnesota
Reading:
Add Chase Golightly, D activated from reserve
Delete Mark Bennett, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Robbie Baillargeon, F activated from reserve
Delete Kelly Zajac, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Dmitrii Sergeev, D activated from reserve
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Gage Ausmus, D added to active roster (traded from Colorado)
Add Jake Marchment, F assigned by San Antonio
Add Michael Pelech, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Zach Saar, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Thomas, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Bryan Arneson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ryan Marcuz, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wichita:
Add Shaquille Merasty, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Patterson, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Chris Saracino, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chris Habazin, G added as EBUG
