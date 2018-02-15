ECHL Transactions - February 15
February 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Brandon Pfeil, D
Jake Trask, F
Daniel Gentzler, F
Tulsa:
Vladimir Nikiforov, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Stephen Hrehoriak, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Shane Conacher, F recalled by Syracuse
Atlanta:
Add Todd Skirving, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Colorado:
Add Cliff Watson, D added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Add Ryan Olsen, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Delete Gage Ausmus, D traded to Utah
Delete Jake Marchment, F recalled by San Antonio
Add Ryan Siiro, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/14]
Add Nolan DeJong, D assigned by San Antonio [2/14]
Delete Brady Shaw, F recalled by San Antonio [2/14]
Greenville:
Add Jake Schultz, D signed contract, added to active roster
Idaho:
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG [2/14]
Jacksonville:
Add Cody Fowlie, F signed contract, added to active roster
Kansas City:
Add Mavric Parks, G signed contract, added to active roster
Manchester:
Add Joel Lowry, F activated from Injured Reserve
Quad City:
Add Dmitri Osipov, D assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Delete Dmitri Osipov, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Branden Komm, G added to active roster (traded from Manchester)
Add Eric Vogel, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Eric Vogel, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Delete Nick Niedert, G released as EBUG [2/14]
Utah:
Add Mitch Maxwell, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Ryan Olsen, F team suspension lifted
Delete Ryan Olsen, F traded to Colorado
Delete Cliff Watson, D traded to Colorado
Wheeling:
Delete Frederik Tiffels, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Cody Wydo, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 15, 2018
- ECHL Transactions - February 15 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Worcester Railers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Announces Fan Design Jersey Contest - Wichita Thunder
- Rush and Iowa Swap Goalies - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits and Monarchs Clash for Rubber Match - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Colorado Acquires Olsen, Watson in Trade with Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Shane Conacher from Adirondack Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Huge 3-in-3 Weekend Starts Friday vs. Cincinnati - Reading Royals
- Seventh Annual "Pink the Rink" Nights February 23 and 24 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Indy Fuel Education Day Game Tuesday - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Make Roster Moves - Adirondack Thunder
- Osipov Rejoins Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 15 - Manchester Monarchs
- Royals Partner with Hope Rescue Mission to Serve Lunch February 19 - Reading Royals
- Eagles snap Steelheads' winning streak - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.