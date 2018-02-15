ECHL Transactions - February 15

February 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Brandon Pfeil, D

Jake Trask, F

Daniel Gentzler, F

Tulsa:

Vladimir Nikiforov, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Stephen Hrehoriak, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Shane Conacher, F recalled by Syracuse

Atlanta:

Add Todd Skirving, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Colorado:

Add Cliff Watson, D added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Add Ryan Olsen, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Delete Gage Ausmus, D traded to Utah

Delete Jake Marchment, F recalled by San Antonio

Add Ryan Siiro, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/14]

Add Nolan DeJong, D assigned by San Antonio [2/14]

Delete Brady Shaw, F recalled by San Antonio [2/14]

Greenville:

Add Jake Schultz, D signed contract, added to active roster

Idaho:

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG [2/14]

Jacksonville:

Add Cody Fowlie, F signed contract, added to active roster

Kansas City:

Add Mavric Parks, G signed contract, added to active roster

Manchester:

Add Joel Lowry, F activated from Injured Reserve

Quad City:

Add Dmitri Osipov, D assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Dmitri Osipov, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Branden Komm, G added to active roster (traded from Manchester)

Add Eric Vogel, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Eric Vogel, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete Nick Niedert, G released as EBUG [2/14]

Utah:

Add Mitch Maxwell, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Ryan Olsen, F team suspension lifted

Delete Ryan Olsen, F traded to Colorado

Delete Cliff Watson, D traded to Colorado

Wheeling:

Delete Frederik Tiffels, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Cody Wydo, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

