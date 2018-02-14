ECHL Transactions - February 14

February 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Stathis Soumelidis (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6591), F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Logan Nelson (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/5546), F activated from reserve

Delete Dennis Kravchenko (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6785), F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Daniel Echeverri (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6687), D signed contract, added to active roster [2/13]

Delete Joe Houk (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/5323), D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)

Idaho:

Add Doug Melvin (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/962), G added as EBUG

Add Samuel Laberge, F assigned by Texas

Add Carmine Guerriero (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7167), G added to active roster (claimed from Brampton)

Delete Alexander Dahl (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7187), F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyler Heinonen (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7019), F returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Add Tyler Biggs (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/5580), F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Wilson (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/4978), D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Alex Gudbranson (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6075), D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

South Carolina:

Delete Robbie Baillargeon (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7165), F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Brad Best, G added as EBUG

Utah:

Delete C.J. Eick (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6398), F traded to Kansas City

Wheeling:

Delete Cam Brown (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6994), F loaned to Springfield

Wichita:

Delete Kyle Platzer (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7145), F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

