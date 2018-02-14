ECHL Transactions - February 14
February 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Stathis Soumelidis (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6591), F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Logan Nelson (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/5546), F activated from reserve
Delete Dennis Kravchenko (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6785), F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Daniel Echeverri (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6687), D signed contract, added to active roster [2/13]
Delete Joe Houk (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/5323), D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)
Idaho:
Add Doug Melvin (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/962), G added as EBUG
Add Samuel Laberge, F assigned by Texas
Add Carmine Guerriero (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7167), G added to active roster (claimed from Brampton)
Delete Alexander Dahl (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7187), F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Tyler Heinonen (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7019), F returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Add Tyler Biggs (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/5580), F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Wilson (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/4978), D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Alex Gudbranson (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6075), D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
South Carolina:
Delete Robbie Baillargeon (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7165), F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Brad Best, G added as EBUG
Utah:
Delete C.J. Eick (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6398), F traded to Kansas City
Wheeling:
Delete Cam Brown (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/6994), F loaned to Springfield
Wichita:
Delete Kyle Platzer (https://www.echl.com/stats/player/7145), F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
