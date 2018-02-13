ECHL Transactions - February 13

February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Mitchell Mueller, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Idaho:

Carmine Guerriero, G from Brampton

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Colton White, D recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey [2/12]

Atlanta:

Add Ryan Lannon, D activated from reserve

Add Jake Trask, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Daniel Gentzler, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brandon Pfeil, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Taylor Stefishen, F placed on reserve

Delete Colin Sullivan, D placed on reserve

Delete Ben Danford, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Cincinnati:

Add Vaclav Karabacek, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Justin Danforth, F recalled by Rochester

Colorado:

Delete J.C. Beaudin, F recalled to San Antonio by Colorado

Greenville:

Add Austin McKay, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Houk, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Ryan Faragher, G loaned to Stockton

Kansas City:

Add Corey Durocher, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Manchester:

Add Michael Downing, D assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Add Francois Beauchemin, F assigned by Springfield

Delete Justin Agosta, D placed on reserve

Delete Sam Kurker, F loaned to Springfield

Delete Branden Komm, G traded to Reading

Norfolk:

Add Tyler Piacentini, F signed contract, added to active roster

Rapid City:

Add Pavel Jenys, F assigned from Iowa by Minnesota

Delete Jack Walker, F recalled by Iowa

Reading:

Delete Adam Comrie, D ECHL rights traded to Manchester

South Carolina:

Delete Tommy Hughes, D recalled by Hershey

Delete Frankie Simonelli, D loaned to Utica

Tulsa:

Add Jake Hildebrand, G returned from loan to Manitoba

Utah:

Add Sam Babintsev, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alex Dostie, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

