ECHL Transactions - February 13
February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Mitchell Mueller, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Idaho:
Carmine Guerriero, G from Brampton
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Colton White, D recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey [2/12]
Atlanta:
Add Ryan Lannon, D activated from reserve
Add Jake Trask, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Daniel Gentzler, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brandon Pfeil, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Taylor Stefishen, F placed on reserve
Delete Colin Sullivan, D placed on reserve
Delete Ben Danford, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Cincinnati:
Add Vaclav Karabacek, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Justin Danforth, F recalled by Rochester
Colorado:
Delete J.C. Beaudin, F recalled to San Antonio by Colorado
Greenville:
Add Austin McKay, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Houk, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Ryan Faragher, G loaned to Stockton
Kansas City:
Add Corey Durocher, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Manchester:
Add Michael Downing, D assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Add Francois Beauchemin, F assigned by Springfield
Delete Justin Agosta, D placed on reserve
Delete Sam Kurker, F loaned to Springfield
Delete Branden Komm, G traded to Reading
Norfolk:
Add Tyler Piacentini, F signed contract, added to active roster
Rapid City:
Add Pavel Jenys, F assigned from Iowa by Minnesota
Delete Jack Walker, F recalled by Iowa
Reading:
Delete Adam Comrie, D ECHL rights traded to Manchester
South Carolina:
Delete Tommy Hughes, D recalled by Hershey
Delete Frankie Simonelli, D loaned to Utica
Tulsa:
Add Jake Hildebrand, G returned from loan to Manitoba
Utah:
Add Sam Babintsev, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alex Dostie, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
