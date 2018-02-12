ECHL Transactions - February 12

February 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, Feb. 12, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Carmine Guerriero , G

Florida:

Nolan LaPorte , F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Drew Baker , D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Rick Pinkston , D assigned by Milwaukee

Brampton:

Add Daniel Spence , G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chris Driedger , G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Delete Andrew D'Agostini , G placed on reserve

Colorado:

Delete Nolan DeJong , D recalled by San Antonio [2/11]

Florida:

Delete Michael Kirkpatrick , F loaned to Cleveland

Fort Wayne:

Add Jason Binkley , D activated from reserve [2/11]

Add Shawn Szydlowski , F activated from reserve [2/11]

Delete Louick Marcotte , F placed on reserve [2/11]

Delete Logan Nelson , F placed on reserve [2/11]

Greenville:

Add Greg Dodds , G added to active roster (claimed from Indy)

Add Vytal Cote , D added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)

Add Anthony Calabrese , D added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Add Nick Betz , F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Betz , F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Delete Caleb Herbert , F loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Idaho:

Add Zach Bell , D activated from reserve

Delete Cole Ully , F placed on reserve

Delete Corey Durocher , F traded to Kansas City

Delete Henrik Samuelsson , F loaned to Rockford [2/11]

Jacksonville:

Delete Scott Savage , D recalled by Cleveland

Delete Austin Lotz , G loaned to Manitoba

Kansas City:

Delete Mason McDonald , G recalled to Stockton by Calgary

Delete Nolan LaPorte , F trade voided (player's rights revert back to Florida)

Quad City:

Add Eric Hartzell , G activated from reserve

Delete Ivan Kulbakov , G recalled by Cleveland

Reading:

Add Nick Niedert , G added as EBUG

Add Derek Whitmore , F activated from reserve

Add Steven Swavely , F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Alex Krushelnyski , F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Austen Brassard , F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Borkowski , F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Sadowy , F recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Utah:

Delete Todd Skirving , F traded to Atlanta

