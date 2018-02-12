ECHL Transactions - February 12
February 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, Feb. 12, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Carmine Guerriero , G
Florida:
Nolan LaPorte , F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Drew Baker , D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Rick Pinkston , D assigned by Milwaukee
Brampton:
Add Daniel Spence , G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chris Driedger , G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Delete Andrew D'Agostini , G placed on reserve
Colorado:
Delete Nolan DeJong , D recalled by San Antonio [2/11]
Florida:
Delete Michael Kirkpatrick , F loaned to Cleveland
Fort Wayne:
Add Jason Binkley , D activated from reserve [2/11]
Add Shawn Szydlowski , F activated from reserve [2/11]
Delete Louick Marcotte , F placed on reserve [2/11]
Delete Logan Nelson , F placed on reserve [2/11]
Greenville:
Add Greg Dodds , G added to active roster (claimed from Indy)
Add Vytal Cote , D added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)
Add Anthony Calabrese , D added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Add Nick Betz , F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nick Betz , F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Delete Caleb Herbert , F loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Idaho:
Add Zach Bell , D activated from reserve
Delete Cole Ully , F placed on reserve
Delete Corey Durocher , F traded to Kansas City
Delete Henrik Samuelsson , F loaned to Rockford [2/11]
Jacksonville:
Delete Scott Savage , D recalled by Cleveland
Delete Austin Lotz , G loaned to Manitoba
Kansas City:
Delete Mason McDonald , G recalled to Stockton by Calgary
Delete Nolan LaPorte , F trade voided (player's rights revert back to Florida)
Quad City:
Add Eric Hartzell , G activated from reserve
Delete Ivan Kulbakov , G recalled by Cleveland
Reading:
Add Nick Niedert , G added as EBUG
Add Derek Whitmore , F activated from reserve
Add Steven Swavely , F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Alex Krushelnyski , F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Austen Brassard , F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Borkowski , F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Sadowy , F recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Utah:
Delete Todd Skirving , F traded to Atlanta
