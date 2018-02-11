ECHL Transactions - February 11
February 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018:
Allen:
Add Mathieu Aubin, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Basara, F placed on reserve
Add Marcus Basara, F activated from reserve [2/10]
Delete Mathieu Aubin, F placed on reserve [2/10]
Florida:
Add Michael Kirkpatrick, F returned from loan to Cleveland [2/10]
Fort Wayne:
Add Justin MacDonald, F activated from reserve [2/10]
Add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve [2/10]
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve [2/10]
Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve [2/10]
Idaho:
Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve [2/10]
Delete Zach Bell, D placed on reserve [2/10]
Kansas City:
Delete Kent Nusbaum, G released as EBUG
Manchester:
Add Matt O'Connor, G activated from reserve
Add Matt Leitner, F activated from Injured Reserve
Quad City:
Add Kyle Novak, F activated from reserve
Delete Triston Grant, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete John Muse, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Robbie Baillargeon, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kelly Zajac, F activated from reserve
Delete Frankie Simonelli, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Charlie O'Connor, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Crisp, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Jon Puskar, F added to active roster [2/10] (traded from Utah)
Delete Shaquille Merasty, F placed on reserve [2/10]
Delete Colin Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve [2/10] (effective 2/4)
Worcester:
Delete Anthony Calabrese, D traded to Greenville [2/10]
