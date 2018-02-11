ECHL Transactions - February 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018:

Allen:

Add Mathieu Aubin, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Basara, F placed on reserve

Add Marcus Basara, F activated from reserve [2/10]

Delete Mathieu Aubin, F placed on reserve [2/10]

Florida:

Add Michael Kirkpatrick, F returned from loan to Cleveland [2/10]

Fort Wayne:

Add Justin MacDonald, F activated from reserve [2/10]

Add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve [2/10]

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve [2/10]

Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve [2/10]

Idaho:

Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve [2/10]

Delete Zach Bell, D placed on reserve [2/10]

Kansas City:

Delete Kent Nusbaum, G released as EBUG

Manchester:

Add Matt O'Connor, G activated from reserve

Add Matt Leitner, F activated from Injured Reserve

Quad City:

Add Kyle Novak, F activated from reserve

Delete Triston Grant, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete John Muse, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Robbie Baillargeon, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kelly Zajac, F activated from reserve

Delete Frankie Simonelli, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Charlie O'Connor, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Crisp, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Jon Puskar, F added to active roster [2/10] (traded from Utah)

Delete Shaquille Merasty, F placed on reserve [2/10]

Delete Colin Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve [2/10] (effective 2/4)

Worcester:

Delete Anthony Calabrese, D traded to Greenville [2/10]

