ECHL Transactions - February 10

February 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018:

Adirondack:

Add Desmond Bergin, D returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Stephen Johnson, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Delete Rick Pinkston, D recalled by Milwaukee

Brampton:

Add David Vallorani, F returned from loan to Laval

Delete Luc-Olivier Blain, F loaned to Laval

Kansas City:

Add Kent Nusbaum, G added as EBUG

Delete Chris Nell, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Toledo:

Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Jordan Neamonitis, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Travis Ewanyk, F activated from Injured Reserve [2/9]

Delete Tyler Vankleef, F placed on reserve [2/9]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.