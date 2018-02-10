ECHL Transactions - February 10
February 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018:
Adirondack:
Add Desmond Bergin, D returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Stephen Johnson, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Delete Rick Pinkston, D recalled by Milwaukee
Brampton:
Add David Vallorani, F returned from loan to Laval
Delete Luc-Olivier Blain, F loaned to Laval
Kansas City:
Add Kent Nusbaum, G added as EBUG
Delete Chris Nell, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Toledo:
Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Jordan Neamonitis, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Travis Ewanyk, F activated from Injured Reserve [2/9]
Delete Tyler Vankleef, F placed on reserve [2/9]
