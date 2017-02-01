ECHL Transactions - February 1

February 1, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Alaska:

Lukas Hafner, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Nick Bligh, F traded to Indy

Cincinnati:

Add Joseph Manno, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Patrick D'Amico, F suspended by team

Colorado:

Add Jackson Houck, F activated from Injured Reserve

Florida:

Add Louis Belisle, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Jake Baker, D assigned by Manitoba (AHL)

Delete Matt Hatch, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Brock Montgomery, F team suspension lifted

Delete Brock Montgomery, F traded to Adirondack

Manchester:

Add Sam Brittain, G assigned by Florida (NHL) [1/31]

Add Zac Guercia, G added as EBUG

Delete Zac Guercia, G released as EBUG

Delete Justin Agosta, D loaned to Hershey

Norfolk:

Add Kevin Whitbeck, G added as EBUG

Quad City:

Delete Alex Petan, F loaned to Iowa

Rapid City:

Delete Marek Langhamer, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona (NHL)

South Carolina:

Add Kelly Zajac, F activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Gillies, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Brett Stern, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Andrew Ammon, F placed on reserve

