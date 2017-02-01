ECHL Transactions - February 1
February 1, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Alaska:
Lukas Hafner, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Nick Bligh, F traded to Indy
Cincinnati:
Add Joseph Manno, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Patrick D'Amico, F suspended by team
Colorado:
Add Jackson Houck, F activated from Injured Reserve
Florida:
Add Louis Belisle, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Jake Baker, D assigned by Manitoba (AHL)
Delete Matt Hatch, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Brock Montgomery, F team suspension lifted
Delete Brock Montgomery, F traded to Adirondack
Manchester:
Add Sam Brittain, G assigned by Florida (NHL) [1/31]
Add Zac Guercia, G added as EBUG
Delete Zac Guercia, G released as EBUG
Delete Justin Agosta, D loaned to Hershey
Norfolk:
Add Kevin Whitbeck, G added as EBUG
Quad City:
Delete Alex Petan, F loaned to Iowa
Rapid City:
Delete Marek Langhamer, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona (NHL)
South Carolina:
Add Kelly Zajac, F activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Gillies, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Brett Stern, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Andrew Ammon, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2017
- ECHL Transactions - February 1 - ECHL
- Solar Bears to Host Youth Street Hockey Tournaments - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kirkpatrick Named AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks See Winning Streak - Missouri Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.