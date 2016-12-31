ECHL Transactions - December 31
December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Indy:
Brandon Martell (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4790), D from Tulsa
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Alaska:
Add Charlie Sampair (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6707), F activated from reserve
Add Vladimir Nikiforov (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId2655), F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Ruegsegger (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId3268), F placed on reserve
Delete Tommy Olczyk (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6705), F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Delete Ben Marshall (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5938), D recalled by Providence (AHL)
Brampton:
Add Christian Weidauer (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6292), D signed contract, added to active roster [12/30]
Add Mitch Zion (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6404), F activated from Injured Reserve [12/30]
Add Easton Oliver, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mathieu Gagnon (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4741), F assigned from St. John's (AHL)
Delete Luke Pither (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4037), F placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Zion (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6404), F placed on reserve
Delete Scott Jacklin (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6093), F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/16)
Cincinnati:
Add Troy Vance (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5284), D activated from reserve
Delete Colin Mulvey (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4893), F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Richard (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6828), F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)
Fort Wayne:
Add P.J. Musico (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6015), G added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Add Kyle Flemington (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6531), D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Delete Frank Schumacher (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6365), D placed on reserve
Delete Eric Hartzell (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5078), G suspended by team, removed from active roster
Greenville:
Add Jordan Ruby (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5882), G signed contract
Delete Jordan Ruby (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5882), G traded to South Carolina
Delete Garrett Noonan (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5715), D recalled by Hartford (AHL)
Idaho:
Add Joe Faust (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6131), D returned from loan to Texas [12/30]
Add Branden Troock (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5616), F activated from Injured Reserve [12/30]
Delete Eric Springer (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4271), D placed on reserve [12/30]
Kalamazoo:
Add Josh Pitt (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6649), F activated from reserve
Delete Dajon Mingo (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6267), D placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Sam Brittain (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5384), G assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Missouri:
Add Jesse Graham (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5773), D assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders (NHL)
Add Carter Verhaeghe (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6181), F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders (NHL)
Add Andrew Courtney (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4459), F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Lukas Lofquist (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6763), F placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Pauly (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6726), F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Juha (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6770), D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)
Orlando:
Add Ben Danford (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6477), D activated from reserve
Delete Chase Witala, (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6738) F placed on reserve
Quad City:
Add Jake Baker (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5842), D assigned by Manitoba (AHL) [12/30]
Delete Mike Wilson (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId2287), D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Logan Nelson (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5546), F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Add Alex Mikulovich (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6882), D signed contract, added to active roster
Reading:
Add Tyrell Goulbourne (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6827), F activated from reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jordan Ruby (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5882), G added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Add Trevor Gillies (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId1020), F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Marcus Perrier (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5329), F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Tanski (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4504), F placed on reserve
Delete Colton Saucerman (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6435), D loaned to Hershey
Delete Adam Carlson (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6453), G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/28)
Toledo:
Add Zach Nastasiuk (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6195), F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit (NHL)
Delete Chris Leone (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6429), D placed on reserve
Delete Scott Czarnowczan (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5301), D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)
Tulsa:
Add Tyson Wilson (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6728), D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Joyaux (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6541), D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Milos Bubela (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6845), F activated from reserve
Delete Adam Krause (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5893), F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Ryan Rupert (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5582), F assigned from Binghamton by Ottawa (NHL)
Add Nathan Moon (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId3680), F activated from reserve
Delete Daultan Leveille (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4510), F placed on reserve
Delete Martin Nemcik (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6244), D traded to Utah
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2016
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Sam Brittain Assigned to Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Mikulovich Joins Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Acquire Goaltender Ruby - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunderbirds vs. Jackals Game Day Snap Shot, December 31 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Mavericks Game Preview - December 31 vs. Quad City - Missouri Mavericks
- VIP Luxury Suite Seating - Still Some Available for Tonight - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Game Notes: Vs. Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Day Storylines- at Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Islanders Reassign Verhaeghe, Graham to Mavericks - Missouri Mavericks
- Jackals Ring in the New Year in Wheeling - Elmira Jackals
- Gameday - Adirondack (15-7-2-3) Vs. Reading (17-11-1-1) - Adirondack Thunder
- Komm Blanks Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule - Manchester Monarchs
- Saucerman Heads to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nedeljkovic Makes 39 Saves & Scores a Goal in 5-3 Win - Florida Everblades
- The Royal Road Ahead: Reading Royals at Adirondack Thunder - Reading Royals
- Eagles Claw Aces 4-1 Friday Night in Anchorage - Alaska Aces
- Mychan's Hat Trick Propels Eagles to 4-1 Win over Aces - Colorado Eagles
- Steelheads Quiet the Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel 14-Game Winless Spell Comes to An End in Comeback Win - Indy Fuel
- Beast Winning Streak Extends to Five Games with Big Win Over Walleye - Brampton Beast
- Royals Close out Home Portion of 2016 with 4-2 Win Over Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Squeak by Oilers in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Behind Jamie Murray, Blank Wichita 9-0 - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Take Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Drops Last Home Game of 2016 to Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Cyclones Fall in Road Finale of 2016 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mallards Battle Past Mavs 3-2 - Quad City Mallards
- Atlanta Closes out 2016 Calendar Year with 5-3 Loss To Florida - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mavericks Drop Third Straight Decision - Missouri Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.