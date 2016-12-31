ECHL Transactions - December 31

December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Indy:

Brandon Martell (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4790), D from Tulsa

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Alaska:

Add Charlie Sampair (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6707), F activated from reserve

Add Vladimir Nikiforov (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId2655), F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Ruegsegger (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId3268), F placed on reserve

Delete Tommy Olczyk (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6705), F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Delete Ben Marshall (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5938), D recalled by Providence (AHL)

Brampton:

Add Christian Weidauer (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6292), D signed contract, added to active roster [12/30]

Add Mitch Zion (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6404), F activated from Injured Reserve [12/30]

Add Easton Oliver, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mathieu Gagnon (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4741), F assigned from St. John's (AHL)

Delete Luke Pither (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4037), F placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Zion (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6404), F placed on reserve

Delete Scott Jacklin (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6093), F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/16)

Cincinnati:

Add Troy Vance (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5284), D activated from reserve

Delete Colin Mulvey (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4893), F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Richard (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6828), F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Fort Wayne:

Add P.J. Musico (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6015), G added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Add Kyle Flemington (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6531), D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Frank Schumacher (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6365), D placed on reserve

Delete Eric Hartzell (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5078), G suspended by team, removed from active roster

Greenville:

Add Jordan Ruby (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5882), G signed contract

Delete Jordan Ruby (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5882), G traded to South Carolina

Delete Garrett Noonan (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5715), D recalled by Hartford (AHL)

Idaho:

Add Joe Faust (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6131), D returned from loan to Texas [12/30]

Add Branden Troock (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5616), F activated from Injured Reserve [12/30]

Delete Eric Springer (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4271), D placed on reserve [12/30]

Kalamazoo:

Add Josh Pitt (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6649), F activated from reserve

Delete Dajon Mingo (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6267), D placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Sam Brittain (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5384), G assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Missouri:

Add Jesse Graham (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5773), D assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders (NHL)

Add Carter Verhaeghe (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6181), F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders (NHL)

Add Andrew Courtney (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4459), F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Lukas Lofquist (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6763), F placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Pauly (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6726), F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Juha (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6770), D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)

Orlando:

Add Ben Danford (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6477), D activated from reserve

Delete Chase Witala, (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6738) F placed on reserve

Quad City:

Add Jake Baker (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5842), D assigned by Manitoba (AHL) [12/30]

Delete Mike Wilson (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId2287), D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Logan Nelson (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5546), F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Add Alex Mikulovich (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6882), D signed contract, added to active roster

Reading:

Add Tyrell Goulbourne (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6827), F activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jordan Ruby (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5882), G added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Add Trevor Gillies (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId1020), F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Marcus Perrier (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5329), F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Tanski (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4504), F placed on reserve

Delete Colton Saucerman (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6435), D loaned to Hershey

Delete Adam Carlson (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6453), G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/28)

Toledo:

Add Zach Nastasiuk (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6195), F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit (NHL)

Delete Chris Leone (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6429), D placed on reserve

Delete Scott Czarnowczan (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5301), D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)

Tulsa:

Add Tyson Wilson (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6728), D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Joyaux (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6541), D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Milos Bubela (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6845), F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Krause (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5893), F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Ryan Rupert (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5582), F assigned from Binghamton by Ottawa (NHL)

Add Nathan Moon (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId3680), F activated from reserve

Delete Daultan Leveille (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4510), F placed on reserve

Delete Martin Nemcik (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6244), D traded to Utah

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.