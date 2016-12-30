ECHL Transactions - December 30

December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Josh Brittain, F

Cody Bradley, F

Tulsa:

Brandon Martell, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Stepan Falkovsky, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kevin Lough, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dana Fraser, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Conor Riley, D activated from reserve

Delete Brian Ward, F loaned to Albany [12/29]

Allen:

Add Peter Di Salvo, G signed contract

Delete Peter Di Salvo, G traded to Rapid City

Elmira:

Add Ian Young, D activated from Injured Reserve

Greenville:

Add Jeff Malcolm, G assigned by Hartford (AHL)

Indy:

Add Bryn Chyzyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Jonathan Carlsson, D recalled by Rockford (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Nick MacNeil, F activated from reserve

Delete John Kurtz, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Alex Gacek, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Add Brenden Miller, D activated from reserve

Delete Jon Jutzi, D placed on reserve

Delete Brock Montgomery, F traded to Indy [12/29]

Rapid City:

Add Anthony Mastrodicasa, D activated from reserve

Add Peter Di Salvo, G added to roster (traded from Allen)

Delete Peter Di Salvo, G traded to Wichita

Delete Brett Perlini, F traded to Wichita

Delete Zach Tolkinen, D traded to Manchester

Reading:

Delete Matt Wilkins, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyrell Goulbourne, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Pereira, F placed on Injured Reserve

Delete Mark Dekanich, G placed on Injured Reserve

Toledo:

Add Jordan Hill, D returned from loan to Manitoba

Add Frank Misuraca, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Scott Czarnowczan, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Kale Kessy, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Add Ryan Olsen, F assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg (NHL)

Delete Dmitri Ognev, F placed on reserve

Delete Reid Halabi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/28)

Wichita:

Add Peter Di Salvo, G added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Add Brett Perlini, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Add Jamie Doornbosch, D returned from loan to Binghamton

Add Matt DeBlouw, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Moon, F placed on reserve

Delete Logan Nelson, F traded to Rapid City

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.