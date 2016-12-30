ECHL Transactions - December 30
December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Josh Brittain, F
Cody Bradley, F
Tulsa:
Brandon Martell, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Stepan Falkovsky, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kevin Lough, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dana Fraser, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Conor Riley, D activated from reserve
Delete Brian Ward, F loaned to Albany [12/29]
Allen:
Add Peter Di Salvo, G signed contract
Delete Peter Di Salvo, G traded to Rapid City
Elmira:
Add Ian Young, D activated from Injured Reserve
Greenville:
Add Jeff Malcolm, G assigned by Hartford (AHL)
Indy:
Add Bryn Chyzyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Jonathan Carlsson, D recalled by Rockford (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Nick MacNeil, F activated from reserve
Delete John Kurtz, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Alex Gacek, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Add Brenden Miller, D activated from reserve
Delete Jon Jutzi, D placed on reserve
Delete Brock Montgomery, F traded to Indy [12/29]
Rapid City:
Add Anthony Mastrodicasa, D activated from reserve
Add Peter Di Salvo, G added to roster (traded from Allen)
Delete Peter Di Salvo, G traded to Wichita
Delete Brett Perlini, F traded to Wichita
Delete Zach Tolkinen, D traded to Manchester
Reading:
Delete Matt Wilkins, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyrell Goulbourne, F placed on reserve
Delete Mike Pereira, F placed on Injured Reserve
Delete Mark Dekanich, G placed on Injured Reserve
Toledo:
Add Jordan Hill, D returned from loan to Manitoba
Add Frank Misuraca, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Scott Czarnowczan, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Kale Kessy, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Add Ryan Olsen, F assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg (NHL)
Delete Dmitri Ognev, F placed on reserve
Delete Reid Halabi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/28)
Wichita:
Add Peter Di Salvo, G added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Add Brett Perlini, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Add Jamie Doornbosch, D returned from loan to Binghamton
Add Matt DeBlouw, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Moon, F placed on reserve
Delete Logan Nelson, F traded to Rapid City
