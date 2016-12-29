ECHL Transactions - December 29
December 29, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016:
Brampton:
Add Brandon Billie, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Taylor Carnevale, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add David Ling, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Garrett Clarke, D suspended by team, removed from active roster
Colorado:
Add Shawn St. Amant, F assigned by San Antonio (AHL)
Florida:
Add Alex Nedeljkovic, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina (NHL) [12/28]
Add Mike Aviani, F returned from loan to Rochester
Delete Daniel Altshuller, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina (NHL) [12/28]
Delete Eric Scheid, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete P.J. Musico, G traded to Fort Wayne
Reading:
Delete Miles Liberati, D traded to Allen
South Carolina:
Delete Chris Kovalcik, G released as EBUG
Delete Alex Gacek, F traded to Orlando
Utah:
Delete Ryan Faragher, G loaned to San Diego
Wheeling:
Add Brent Troyan, G added as EBUG
Add Gage Quinney, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kyle Flemington, D traded to Fort Wayne
Delete Doug Carr, G loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Delete Kevin St. Pierre, G released as EBUG
