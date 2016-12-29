ECHL Transactions - December 29

December 29, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016:

Brampton:

Add Brandon Billie, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Taylor Carnevale, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add David Ling, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Garrett Clarke, D suspended by team, removed from active roster

Colorado:

Add Shawn St. Amant, F assigned by San Antonio (AHL)

Florida:

Add Alex Nedeljkovic, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina (NHL) [12/28]

Add Mike Aviani, F returned from loan to Rochester

Delete Daniel Altshuller, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina (NHL) [12/28]

Delete Eric Scheid, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete P.J. Musico, G traded to Fort Wayne

Reading:

Delete Miles Liberati, D traded to Allen

South Carolina:

Delete Chris Kovalcik, G released as EBUG

Delete Alex Gacek, F traded to Orlando

Utah:

Delete Ryan Faragher, G loaned to San Diego

Wheeling:

Add Brent Troyan, G added as EBUG

Add Gage Quinney, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kyle Flemington, D traded to Fort Wayne

Delete Doug Carr, G loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Delete Kevin St. Pierre, G released as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.